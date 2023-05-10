She’s Coming Home – No, Not Katie Taylor, Irish Boxings First Trailblazer

Katie Taylor won’t be the only fighter coming home next week.

The Irish sporting great fights in Ireland for the first time since she turned professional in the 3Arena on May 20, partaking in one of the most celebrated sporting events to come to the country.

It’s the kind of moment that will add to the Icon’s legacy and another trailblazing event that the next generation will cite as an inspiration in years to come.

Fittingly the person who inspired the game-changing boxer and the hero of the hero to a generation will also come home for a fight night that will be a landmark for both Irish and women boxing.

Drogheda’s Deirdre Gogarty will be ringside at the undisputed light welterweight world title fight between Taylor and Chantelle Cameron on Saturday May 20 and will get some spotlight moments of her own during fight week.

In fact, she will be given her own homecoming in the form of Drogheda. There will be an ‘evening with’ event on Friday May 19 in The Crescent Concert Hall, with all funds raised going toward The Deirdre Gogarty Legacy Committee’s statue fund.

A press release from the Deirdre Gogarty Legacy Committee released this morning said: