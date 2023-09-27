‘She Can’t Hurt Me’ – Cameron says Taylor has Picked a Fight she can’t Win

Chantelle Cameron says Katie Taylor has picked a fight with the wrong person.

The Irish Icon rematches the Northampton native in Dublin’s 3Arena on November 25.

The undisputed lightweight champion of the world challenges the only fighter to beat her in the pros for all the light welterweight marbles after activating her rematch clause.

Taylor had options after the May defeat and could have gone a different route before trying to get Cameron revenge. However, the trail-blazing Olympic gold medal winner was adamant she wanted an instant repeat of the May 20 bout, something Cameron says is a big mistake.

“Going back to Ireland to beat Katie Taylor twice in a row will show that it wasn’t just a lucky night for me and an off night for Katie,” said Cameron.

“I’m too big, I’m too strong and my will to win is too strong . . . Katie picked the wrong fighter to fight.”

The Jamie Moore-trained undisputed champion also suggests she will beat the Ross Enamait-mentored, Wicklow native more convincingly this time around.

Cameron says she is coming to bring pain and says the game-changing star hasn’t the power to hurt her.

“This fight is going to be completely different. As much as I respect Katie out of the ring, inside those ropes there’s zero respect. I have a bit of spite for this and I’m going in there to cause damage. I know how to beat Katie, I know she can’t hurt me. I’m bigger, stronger and I’m going to be a lot more aggressive.”

Photo Credit Matchroom and Mark Robinson