Shaune O’Keefe Targets KO Start on Foe turned Friend Katie Taylor’s Undercard

Shauna O’Keefe is hoping to start her pro career with a bang in more ways than one.

The Tipperary boxer is looking to kick off her pro career by kicking off proceedings on the massive Cameron-Taylor II card at the 3Arena in November.

If she does get a slot, her manager is confident she will open the show in explosive style.

Robbie Flynn also believes it would be fitting for the only fighter to share the ring with Irish sporting sensation, Taylor, in National Elite competition to be part of what promises to be another special sporting occasion.

“We’re exploring options and discussions are ongoing as we speak,” the Waterford man says when against with regard to the reigning National Elite Champion at 63kgs.

“Obviously the Katie Taylor rematch in Dublin would make by far the most sense.

“Katie and Shauna are former amateur opponents and have remained friends since. Shauna would sell a truckload of tickets and put people in their seats from the first bell of the night.

“I believe it would be fitting for Shauna to begin her journey following in her friend’s footsteps and no better way for Matchroom and DAZN to start the night with a massive KO as a treating the fans.”

Irish-boxing.com understands Team Taylor has mentioned the Clonmel BC graduate to Matchroom and Eddie Hearn is said to be well aware of how she performed in the Matchroom gym of late.

Rumour also suggests Boxxer has expressed an interest in the Flynn and Kevin Mitchell managed lightweight and if the new to-the-pro game fighter were to sign with the Sky Sports-aligned promotional outfit, that would most likely lead her down a different debut path.

Speaking on how his link up with a fighter who has shared the amateur ring with Amy Broadhurst and Kellie Harrington, Flynn said: “Shauna had been on the radar for the best part of a year having won pretty much every tournament entered in 2023. I initially caught wind of her intentions to turn over around the end of May or start of June. Coincidentally Shauna’s last amateur tournament was approaching at the Haringey Box Cup in London, so I went to watch each of her bouts along with a couple more from team Ireland. I was extremely impressed with how Shauna managed herself in and out of the ring all weekend and it was apparent that she belongs in the professional ranks. We carried on discussions, I explained where I see Shauna’s career going under my management and then left it to Shauna to decide what she feels is the best fit out of her numerous options.”