Seven Shoot for Silver on Sensational Saturday

Team NI’s very own Magnificent Seven shoot for silver in Birmingham on Saturday.

Seven of the team secured Commonwealth Games bronze at the very least with victories over a successful Wednesday and Thursday and now they look to upgrade.

In action will be three-time Commonwealth Games medal winner Michaela Walsh, her fellow would #5 and now two-time CWB medalist Carly McNaul, World Amateur Champion Amy Broadhurst, European silver medal winner Dylan Eagleson, Olympic medal winner Aidan Walsh, comeback Queen Eireann Nugent and World youth medal winner Jude Gallagher.

Team NI Semi-Finals schedule, Saturday, August 6th:

11:45am: 70kg Eireann Nugent V. Rosie Eccles of Wales

2:30pm: 50kg Carly McNaul V Teddy Nakimuli of Uganda

3:00pm: 54kg Dylan Eagleson V. Matthew McHale of Scotland

3:45pm: 60kg Amy Broadhurst V Cynthia Ogunsemilore of Nigeria

4:30pm: 71kg Aidan Walsh V. Garan Croft of Wales

7:15pm: 57kg Jude Gallagher V Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh of Canada

7:30pm: 57kg Michaela Walsh V Phiwokuhle Sbusisiwe Mnguni of South Africa

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC – Quarter Finalist

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC – Medallist

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC– Quarter Finalist

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC– Medallist

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC- Medallist

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC– Medallist

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC– Medallist

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC– Medallist

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC– Medallist

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

Performance Lead: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee