Seven Irish Fighters in European Schools Championship Action Today
Seven Team Ireland boxers are in action on Day Two of the European Schools Championship in Ezurum, Turkey.
50kg Brandon Geoghegan, after his opening day win, meets Poland’s Jackub Marcinow in bout 8 of the afternoon session. Beagan Lochlainn opens his account at 42kg in bout 6 of the evening session, which begins at 4pm, against Italy’s Aramini Massimiliano. Ten bouts later, Team Co-Captain, John (Maher) Donoghue also fights his second bout of the competition, against Ukraine’s Vladislav Zheleznov.
51kg Donna McCarthy takes on Italy’s Filarida Estella in bout 4 of the afternoon session, while 54kg Robyn Carlisle meets home boxer, Ozkan Sila in bout 7 of the same session. Team Co-Captain, Cassie Mae Henderson, contesting at 60kg, takes on England’s Lexi Walker in bout 11. In the first bout of the evening session, 64kg Alannah Kenny meets Moldova’s Xenia Coronciuc
Courtesy of the IABA
Team Ireland Squad:
34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath
38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Co. Westmeath
40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare
42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin.
44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork
46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, Co. Kildare
48kg Mary Furlong, Na Fianna BC, Co. Wexford
51kg Donna Marie McCarthy, Mayfield BC, Co. Cork
54kg Robyn Charlie Carlyle, Crumlin BC, Dublin
57kg Faith Kileen, Jobstown BC, Dublin
60kg Cassie May Henderson, Gilford ABC, Co. Armagh: Team Co-Captain
64kg Alannah Kenny, Clonmel BC, Co. Tipperary
70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath
37-40kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Co. Wexford
42kg Lochlainn Michael Beagan , Sean Doran’s BC, Co.
44kg Danial Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
46kg James Michael Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry
48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath
50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin
52kg Cian Michael Stapleton, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny
54kg Danny John Mahon, Fr. Flanagan’s BC, Co, Kildare
57kg John (Daniel Maher) O’Donoghue, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath: Team Co-Captain.
60kg Edward Harty, Portloaise BC, Co. Laois
63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin
66kg Rocco Dempsey, Avona BC, Dublin
70kg John Paul Mongans, Rathkeale BC, Co. Limerick
75kg Callum Francis Barrett, Olympic C, Co. Galway
80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork
90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim
Team Managers: Gus Farrell and Jennifer O ‘Sullivan Coffey
Coaches
Amanda Spencer
Lynn McEnery
Brian Barry
Jeff Fitzgerald
R&J: Mal Scott