Seven Irish Fighters in European Schools Championship Action Today

Seven Team Ireland boxers are in action on Day Two of the European Schools Championship in Ezurum, Turkey.

50kg Brandon Geoghegan, after his opening day win, meets Poland’s Jackub Marcinow in bout 8 of the afternoon session. Beagan Lochlainn opens his account at 42kg in bout 6 of the evening session, which begins at 4pm, against Italy’s Aramini Massimiliano. Ten bouts later, Team Co-Captain, John (Maher) Donoghue also fights his second bout of the competition, against Ukraine’s Vladislav Zheleznov.

51kg Donna McCarthy takes on Italy’s Filarida Estella in bout 4 of the afternoon session, while 54kg Robyn Carlisle meets home boxer, Ozkan Sila in bout 7 of the same session. Team Co-Captain, Cassie Mae Henderson, contesting at 60kg, takes on England’s Lexi Walker in bout 11. In the first bout of the evening session, 64kg Alannah Kenny meets Moldova’s Xenia Coronciuc

Courtesy of the IABA

Team Ireland Squad:

34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Co. Westmeath

40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin.

44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork

46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

48kg Mary Furlong, Na Fianna BC, Co. Wexford

51kg Donna Marie McCarthy, Mayfield BC, Co. Cork

54kg Robyn Charlie Carlyle, Crumlin BC, Dublin

57kg Faith Kileen, Jobstown BC, Dublin

60kg Cassie May Henderson, Gilford ABC, Co. Armagh: Team Co-Captain

64kg Alannah Kenny, Clonmel BC, Co. Tipperary

70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath

37-40kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Co. Wexford

42kg Lochlainn Michael Beagan , Sean Doran’s BC, Co.

44kg Danial Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

46kg James Michael Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry

48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin

52kg Cian Michael Stapleton, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny

54kg Danny John Mahon, Fr. Flanagan’s BC, Co, Kildare

57kg John (Daniel Maher) O’Donoghue, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath: Team Co-Captain.

60kg Edward Harty, Portloaise BC, Co. Laois

63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin

66kg Rocco Dempsey, Avona BC, Dublin

70kg John Paul Mongans, Rathkeale BC, Co. Limerick

75kg Callum Francis Barrett, Olympic C, Co. Galway

80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork

90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim

Team Managers: Gus Farrell and Jennifer O ‘Sullivan Coffey

Coaches

Amanda Spencer

Lynn McEnery

Brian Barry

Jeff Fitzgerald

R&J: Mal Scott