Serrano talk has Taylor in positive mega fight mood

Katie Taylor[19(6)-0] believes the eagerly anticipated mega-fight with Amanda Serrano[40(3)-1-1] is close to being made.

The Irish undisputed lightweight champion and the New York seven-weight world titlist have long been linked with an ongoing saga stretching back three years. At times the likelihood of the match-up actually happening have seemed remote but the Bray fighter feels its closer than ever – and thinks it’s now closer than ever.

33-year-old Serrano had appeared set to fight Taylor in Manchester in May of last year before the pandemic intervened. Plans to re-fix the bout for Fight Camp then collapsed and Taylor instead rematched Delfine Persoon.

At that point hope, a fight many feel would be the biggest female fight of all time, would ever take place was seriously dwindling.

However, Eddie Hearn has since revealed talks are ongoing and he has plans to promote it in New York in April of next year.

Taylor seems equally as confident the now Jake Paul managed name will face her in 2022, providing they come through their respective December clashes with Firuza Sharipova and Miriam Gutierrez.

Taylor added: “I think if it doesn’t happen next year it will be very disappointing for the sport as a whole. I will be very surprised if it didn’t happen next year with all the talk that’s happened over the past few months.

“Even the fact that she’s fighting one of my past opponents in her next fight herself, is going to be a perfect build up to our fight.

“It’s definitely looking very very likely but we both have to get past our opponents in the next few weeks. Once we do that we can talk seriously about us. Right now it’s looking likely.”

New York based Serrano is now part of Team Jake Paul and the You Tuber, who fights Tommy Fury next, has been negotiating with Eddie Hearn on her behalf.

Speaking from her training camp in Vernon, Connecticut, Taylor said of Paul’s rise: “I guess I have mixed feelings about it.

“He’s bringing new eyes to the sport. He has a huge fanbase.

“He picks and chooses his opponents very well and he’s making a lot of money from it, so you can’t really criticise him, I guess.”