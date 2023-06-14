‘Sensational’ – WBC President loves what Callum Walsh has done with his first belt

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman likes how Callum Walsh [7(6)-0] struts his stuff both in and outside the ring.

The always vocal head man of the World Boxing Council was, like many in the game, very impressed with the Cobh natives stoppage win over experienced veteran Carson Jones in California last week.

The Fredie Roach-trained light middleweight stepped up successfully against the American on top of a UFC Fight Pass broadcast and secured an impressive stoppage win in just his seventh pro fight.

However, it was more than the performance that caught Sulaiman’s eye, the WBC President also enjoyed how Walsh bonded with the WBC USA silver title the victory earned him.

Walsh posted a hilarious video online showing his new found love for the strap, prompting Suliman to call it ‘sensational’.

The WBC main man also suggested he may one day place the famous world title green belt around the waist of the 360 Promotions fighter.

“This is sensational! Love it and wait for the day I will personally put the WBC world champion GREEN BELT!!! So proud of you,” Sulaiman wrote on Instagram.

Walsh’s promoter Tom Loeffler was also impressed with the performance saying: “It was a great show last night capped by a tremendous performance by ‘King’ Callum Walsh winning the WBC Silver US Super Welterweight Title by KO. Nobody has ever taken out tough Carson Jones in four rounds but Callum did it in style; this will definitely be the first of many titles to come.”