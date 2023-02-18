SENSATIONAL AGAIN – Pretty in Pink Gary Cully floors Flores

Gary Cully continued his sensational stylish strut toward stardom in Nottingham tonight.

‘The Diva’ performed for the DAZN cameras for the third fight running dealing with Wilfredo Flores in the same manner he did former world champion Miguel Vazquez and Jaouad Belmehdi.

The Naas native took out the previously undefeated American in the second round to make it five inside-the-distance wins in a row.

The left hand did for Flores as the Irish champion collected the WBA Inter-Continental title that was on the line and took a huge step toward a big fight in Dublin on May 20.

The 27-year-old will fight high up the Katie Taylor homecoming card, which should be confirmed for the 3Arena very soon, with names like IBO world title holder Maxi Hughes and multiweight world champion Jorge Linares being mentioned.

Nottingham, UK: Gary Cully v Wilfredo Flores, WBA Intercontinental Lightweight Title . 18 February 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Gary Cully ring walk.

The lightweight, who tried to take centre ring even before the first bell by standing beside the ring announcer during the introductions, only to be ordered back to his corner by the referee, didn’t wait to assert his dominance.

The six-foot-plus lightweight looked instantly sharp, peppered Flores with long accurate shots, and opened up a cut over the right eye of the switch hitter as early as the first half of the first round.

Nottingham, UK: Gary Cully v Wilfredo Flores, WBA Intercontinental Lightweight Title . 18 February 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Cully, making use of his reach advantage, continued at a high pace into the second and continued to dominate against what looked like a shell-shocked American.

Flores went from shocked to stunned soon after as another crisp one-two from Cully sent him to the canvas.

The away corner fighter rose to unsteady feet and Cully went for the kill successfully to register another statement win.

The win sees Cully improve to 16-0 with 10 knockouts, Flores record now reads 10-1-1.

Photo Credit Mtchroom and Mark Robinson