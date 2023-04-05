Senan Kelly set to take on unbeaten Scottish prospect on massive card

Not quite the deep end but Senan Kelly [4(1)-0] is ready to dive head first into the Poole on the massive Michael Conlan v Luis Alberto Lopez world title undercard.

The Pete Taylor-trained fighter has agreed in principle to fight the Scottish welterweight Alfie Poole on the undercard of massive Conlan Boxing, Top Rank, and Queensberry card at the SSE Arena on May 27.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com he revealed a title fight with the undefeated Sam Kynoch-mentored prospect is in the works and he is hopeful it will get over the line in time for the BT Sports broadcast world title fight.

“Butch was talking about fighting on May 27 on the Conlan show, where I could be challenging for the Celtic title. I’m probably not meant to be saying this but I could be challenging Alfie Poole for the title,” Kelly told Irish-boxing.com.

“There is nothing done in writing but that’s something I am hoping gets pushed over the line, if not, I’ll try get something else going.”

The Kildare fighter was speaking after securing a knockout victory at the National Stadium on The Return card on Saturday.

The ABC management fighter impressed in the short time he had in the ring with Traycho Georgiev, although he was hoping for a more eye-catching finish.

“I was hoping for the highlight reel overhand right where I sparked him out cold but it is what it is I got the knockout,” he adds before discussing his run into the crowd celebration.

“All my mates were up there and I told them If I knock him out in the second round I’ll come running up to them, I knocked him out in the second so, of course, I went running up to the boys.”

The bout was Kelly’s second in two weeks but also only his second in two years, now he is back he wants to stay busy and pick a path to the top.

“I’ve been out for a long time, so I want to take the right fights with the right people and pick the right path for me to go forward. I want to build the way I should be built. I’ve put a lot of money into this career it’s not something I take very lightly, this is my heart, my soul my passion so I want to put everything into it.”

The Ballyfermot-trained prospect has been training alongside known names such as Tyrone McKenna, Gary Cully and Sean McComb and believes he is benefiting from being in that talented environment.

“The lads I’m training with are world-level, so I rank myself world-level because of that,” he adds.

“I’m sparring the best lads in Ireland all the time. It’s just such a big confidence booster being around the likes of Gary Cully, Tyrone McKenna, Sean McComb, Jazza Dickens, Paul Ryan, these are all lads that are at the top of the game. I can’t see myself getting any better rounds and I’m with the best coach in the country, Pete Taylor and I think I’ll make world level I just need the right path to get there.”

