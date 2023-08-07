Senan Kelly and David Ryan to fight BUI Celtic title – Keiran Molly Awaits the Winner

Kieran Molloy will fight the winner of a very interesting BUI Celtic title fight between Senan Kelly and David Ryan claims Jamie Conlan.

The Conlan Boxing boss told Irish-boxing.com that he will promote the Kildare versus Clare clash on the Tyrone McKenna-topped RDS-hosted fight night on September 16.

According to Conlan, the winner will then trade leather with Molloy for the green belt when he returns to fight in his hometown of Galway later this year.

“He will most likely fight for an Irish title in December in Galway. Before that, we are looking at Boston for Kieran. We have an eliminator on the September 16 show, Dave Ryan and Senan Kelly will fight each other the winner will fight Kieran. That’s what we are looking at for Galway.”

The fact Molloy has campaigned up at light middleweight and both Kelly and Ryan have done most of their work in and around welter or light welterweight may prove a final stumbling block in ensuring that, that entire plan comes together.

However, Molloy back to Galway in December and a Ryan-Kelly match-up are exciting pieces of news in their own right.

Ryan has really impressed since crossing the kickboxing to boxing bridge, showing a solid boxing IQ and entertaining style. The Ian Gaughran-managed, Shaun Kelly-trained fighter has also been very vocal about wanting to get into all Irish fights as soon as possible.

The Pete Taylor trained Kelly is a fighter many have high hopes for but is a talent that has suffered from a lack of activity. He has got back on the bike recently with three wins this year and now looks set for a mouthwatering domestic bout.

Molloy impressed in a late-notice fight on Friday stepping up to stop Sam O’Maison in just a round on the Feile card.