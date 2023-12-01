Semi Final Stoppage Secures Silver for Siofra – Lawless into World Junior Final
Siofra Lawless traded in bronze for silver today.
The light welterweight teen claimed semi-final victory in Yerevan and won through to the World Junior Championships final.
The queen of the Four Kings gym progressed to the decider in style scoring a second-round stoppage win over Georgia’s Ana Khvedelidze.
Lawless will be one of two Irish fighters competing on World Junior Championships finals day after John Donoghue won through to the male 63kg final earlier today.
Ireland’s other medalist in the tournament Mary McDonagh comes home with bronze after she suffered semi final defeat.
Team Ireland
48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s
52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC
54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC
60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC
63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC
70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC
48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC
52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC
57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC
63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC
70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC
Team Manager
Anna Moore
Coaches
Brian Barry
Garry Kehoe
Amanda Spencer