Semi Final Stoppage Secures Silver for Siofra – Lawless into World Junior Final

Siofra Lawless traded in bronze for silver today.

The light welterweight teen claimed semi-final victory in Yerevan and won through to the World Junior Championships final.

The queen of the Four Kings gym progressed to the decider in style scoring a second-round stoppage win over Georgia’s Ana Khvedelidze.

Lawless will be one of two Irish fighters competing on World Junior Championships finals day after John Donoghue won through to the male 63kg final earlier today.

Ireland’s other medalist in the tournament Mary McDonagh comes home with bronze after she suffered semi final defeat.

Team Ireland

48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s

52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC

54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC

60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC

63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC

70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC

48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC

52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC

57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC

63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC

70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC

Team Manager

Anna Moore

Coaches

Brian Barry

Garry Kehoe

Amanda Spencer