‘See You Soon Dublin’ – Dennis Hogan excited for ‘special’ homecoming 

Dennis Hogan [31(7)-4(2)-1] feels like he hit the homecoming lottery.

The Australian-based Kildare man fights at home for the first time in his pro career at the 3 Arena on the May 20 Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron card when he fights Liverpool’s JJ Metcalfe.

It’s a perfect storm return for ‘The Hurricane’ who suggests the fact he defends his IBO light middleweight title on a Taylor undercard almost makes it worth the 12 year and 36 fight wait.

“Firstly, thank you to Eddie Hearn and everyone at Matchroom for having me on this iconic card on May 20,” said Hogan. “I’m excited to be returning to Ireland to defend my world title against JJ Metcalf. This is a truly special moment for me, not only to be on the card with Katie Taylor who is an Irish superstar, but it will be the first time I will be fighting as a professional in Ireland. See you soon Dublin.”

It's Official,



Dennis Hogan will defend his IBO World title against JJ Metcalfe on the #TaylorCameron card in Dublin on May 20. pic.twitter.com/4l5jBPMZIc — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) March 15, 2023

Hogan, who was the victim of the biggest robbery in Irish boxing history when he lost a WBC world title challenge to Jaime Munguiain in 2019, before challenging Jermall Charlo for the middleweight version of the famous green strap, comes into the fight on the back of a victory over Sam Eggington.

Liverpool’s Metcalf (24-2, 15 KOs) halted Brooklyn’s Carl Pennington in six rounds at the First Direct Arena in Leeds last time out in December in what was the first defence of his WBA Continental Super-Welterweight Title. That win followed on from his impressive career-best showing against Kerman Lejarraga at the Bilbao Arena in Spain last summer.

The former Commonwealth and WBC International Super-Welterweight Champion, son of Liverpool fight legend Shea ‘Shamrock Express’ Neary, rejuvenated his career by outpointing hometown hero Lejarraga, a two-weight European Champion, in an excellent display of patience and boxing IQ.

Metcalf’s only defeats in the professional ranks have come at the hands of Bermondsey’s Ted Cheeseman in a jaw-dropping battle for the vacant British Title in Gibraltar in March 2021 and Northampton’s Kieron Conway at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in October 2021.