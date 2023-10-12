Second All Belfast Clash made for Stacked SSE Card

A second all-Belfast clash has been made for the already eagerly anticipated December 2 SSE Arena bill.

As well as the mouthwatering Tyrone McKenna versus Lewis Crocker battle of Belfast Gerard Hughes and Ruadhan Farrell will trade leather.

The super bantamweights have been mentioned alongside each other since February of this year and beef has stewed.

A fight looked certain to be made for this summer’s Feile but was put on hold as ‘Rudy’ became a father for the first time.

A deal has now been done and the pair will trade leather on the Conlan Boxing and Matchroom’s December 2 bill.

It’s yet another anticipated clash on the already fan-friendly card, joining headline act Michael Conlan versus Jordan Gill, Sean McComb versus Sam Maxwell, Caoimhin Agyarko versus Troy Williamson and Crocker McKenna on the bill.

Speaking about the fight previously the Padraig McCrory managed Hughes said: “I feel like I beat him, 100 percent. He said no one at super bantamweight would fight him. I’ll fight him! We have the best guy in the camp to tell us how to beat him, wee Murphs done it before I’ll do it again.”

IGB Boxing’s Farrell has been also been vocal about wanting the fight and his confidence.