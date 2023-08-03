Sean McComb Targets Top 10 Fighters After Going Back to Basics

Sean McComb [16(5)-1] believes a 10 out 10 Feile display will push toward a fight with one of the 10 best light welterweights in the world.

Courtesy of winning and successfully defending the WBO European title, McComb is ranked #14 with the World Boxing Organisation.

That ranking makes the Holy Trinity graduate world title eligible, and while he is aware there is some work to be done before thinking of a tilt, he feels a good win in the Falls Park on Friday night will allow him to look up the rankings and target a big name.

Beat recent European title challenger Alejandro Moya [17(10)-1] and the 30-year-old will look to put the likes of Jack Catterall, Sandro Martin, Liam Paro, and maybe even Josh Taylor on his radar.

“I really really really want to push on,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

“I want to push on to the big names. I am not looking past Alejandro Moya because I know he’s a good fighter and I think he’ll be fully switched on. But if I’m capable of beating Alejandro Moya, which I believe I am, I want to really challenge myself at a good level against someone from the top 10 in the world.”

The Belfast star believes the former Spanish champion will come to Belfast to fight, and having studied the Gavin Gywne defeat, will take an aggressive approach.

McComb claims such a move would be a mistake and warns any Gywne-related homework is a waste of time.

“I know going by my record and my career he’s going to have to come at me and put the pressure on. Obviously, most people that fight me are going to watch my fight with Gavin Gwyne try and see where I went wrong, and try and replicate his tactics against me, coming forward and trying to blow me out of the water.

“I’m doing the opposite now, I’m working with Pete Taylor, I’m moving my feet, I’m boxing, I’m sticking to my game plan, and these people that want to come and blast me out of the water it suits me.”

‘The Public Nuisance’s’ renaissance coincides with his move to Pete Taylor’s gym in Dublin. The slick southpaw, ‘ who comes into this fight on the back of a Sky Sports broadcast win over Casey Benjamin, says the respected trainer understands his attributes and rather than try to improve him just got him to return to doing the things he does best.

“I wouldn’t even say I’ve made improvements [from the Gywne fight] it’s more Pete knows my style from the amateurs. He knows what I’m good at and he’s identified it. He’s probably always questioned why I wasn’t boxing that way when I wasn’t with him. He just got me back to doing what I do best and that’s fainting, using my feet, using my boxing IQ, and keeping things simple.

“We are actually doing less but doing it better if that makes sense. We are just doing the stuff I did growing up as an amateur. Instead of doing all these mad wonderful shots just stick to the basics and do them well. “

Taylor also seems to have pushed McComb to enjoy his natural style.

“I can see it being a very similar fight to the Casey Benjamin fight. I know he only has one thing to bring to the table and that’s come forward and I know I can box. Once I get into a grove two or three rounds in I can really start enjoying it.”