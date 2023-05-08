Sean McComb invokes the ancient ‘winner stays on’ rule

Sean McComb [16(5)-1(1)] wants to invoke the age-old street football rule of ‘winner stays on’.

‘The Public Nuisance’ registered a career-best victory when he successfully defended his WBO European light-welterweight title against Kaisee Benjamin on Saturday night.

The win, which came via points after a highly entertaining 10 rounds, was the Belfast southpaw’s first on Sky Sports and came on his Boxxer debut.

McComb is now hopeful it won’t be a case of first and last with Boxxer or on Sky, he hopes victory over a Boxxer fighter will earn see him return to the platform.

“Winner stays on,” he declared after the fight.

“I’d love to be back here as the hospitality has been great. The whole [Boxxer] team has been amazing.”

Although he enjoys the spotlight and certainly made the most of his time in front of the cameras last weekend, the Holy Trinity graduate isn’t looking to return for the attention and certainly not the hospitality.

The Pete Taylor-trained stylist knows working with Boxxer can see him gain real career traction and re-introduce him to the momentum he lost over the last 18 months. McComb has world title ambitions and he believes last weekend’s win can only help him progress along the path to world level.

“I would love another fight to progress, push towards world honours,” he said.

“If it makes sense, I’m here for it. No specific names, it’s about progression. Obviously, I’m in this game to become a world champion, as we all are, so anyone high in the rankings or wants to be high in the rankings are the ones I want.”

McComb’s skill set won him the first half clear, but he did have to navigate rough waters down the stretch.

Benjamin dragged the stylish into a dog fight and tested the Irish fighter’s ribs and thus heart. He also had a lot more to him than just grit and determination pointed out the gaelogoir.

“Kaisee Benjamin is a really good fighter,” McComb added showing his respect. “I always believed I could beat him but when we get in there he took me by surprise with his boxing IQ and how he could control the distance.

“It was up to me to develop in the ring and with my performance to get the win. I did that and I’m very happy.”

Speaking on his support McComb added: “They (fans) spent their hard-earned money to come over and they’re loyal to me, through victory and defeat. This is for them and it means a lot to them, my family and close friends.”