Sean Mari : ‘I can compete at this level’

Sean Mari believes he proved he is ready for top-end senior competition going into this month’s World Championships.

The Monkstown youngster followed up an impressive European under-22s with an extremely impressive World Military Games display.

The tactically versatile fighter claimed bronze at the tournament beating 2012 London Olympian Juliano Fernando Gento Maquina along the way.

The Dubliner claims his performance in Russia proved what he already knew, he is elite senior level ready.

“I always knew I could compete and that level and always wanted to test myself at that level,” Mari told Irish-boxing.com.

“That competition proved I can compete at this level and I’m looking to build on that now at these championships in Serbia.”

It’s confident from Mari but by no means cocky. Ireland’s 51kg representative isn’t making any bold claims, content to say he belongs at the level.

Indeed, forget a one fight at a time, Mari goes into the first major contest of the new Olympic cycle with a one round at a time mantra.

“I’m treating this like I do every tournament, one fight one round at a time I won’t look past the first bell once I go and perform I will be happy,” he adds before revealing the dream come true nature of his selection.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I started to represent my country at senior level and to do it at the biggest of stages is an honour I can’t describe.”

Mari also believes he has taken another step along the Parisian walkway and will do all he can to maintain Irish Olympic pole.

“This is another major step towards where I want to be in three years’ time, I’m on the right path I just need to keep my head down and keep working hard and learning and no doubt in my mind I’ll be on that plane to Paris.”

