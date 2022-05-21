Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Turner wants Thomas Carty in Irish heavyweight title fight

Most Irish fight fans will take it with a fist full rather than a pinch of salt but Sean Turner [12(8)-3(1)] has set his sights on an Irish title fight with Thomas Carty [3(2)-0].

Carty has been talking about becoming the first Irish heavyweight champion since reigning WBC world champion Tyson Fury for the last number of months- and recently suggested he’d have news in that regard very soon.

Most agreed it would be a wise move and Irish fight followers, in particular, have been excited about the prospect of the belt being brought into play. However, there were dance partner concerns, with many wondering if there was a viable opponent the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter could fight for the vacant strap.

As a gym mate Niall Kennedy appears a no-go and Paddy Nevin hasn’t been active of late, isn’t eligible due to the fact he has only done four rounds and is said to be moving down in weight. Still, Carty seems adamant he will fight for the strap soon.

If an opponent can’t be found ‘Big Sexy’ says he is willing to step up. Indeed, the fighter who was previously talked about as a possible Irish title challenger says he want the Dillian Whyte managed southpaw on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s homecoming if it goes ahead.

Considering Turner was an MTK fighter, Croke Park and a Taylor undercard appear a non starter – it’s understood no fighter that was ever managed by MTK is being considered for the proposed fight night.

However, if the big punching heavy is serious about fighting again and proves himself ring capable a fight with Carty would attract interest.

‘Big Sexy’ hasn’t fought since a 2018 defeat to James Gorman and has had some serious personal issues over the last number of years. He claims to be a good headspace at present and has been hinting at a ring return.

Again Carty has continually hinted he is closing in on a shot and no doubt he would much prefer to win the Irish title in Croke Park, so Turner may not be an option he would need to or wish to explore. He may also have concerns about agreeing a fight only to see it fall through considering his fellow Dub recent record in that regard.