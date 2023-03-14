Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Turner faces former MMA wildman in BKB debut

Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Turner makes his bare-knuckle debut against very interesting opposition in Dubai this weekend.

The talented Dublin heavyweight enters the ring without gloves for the first time on a BKB TM promoted card on Saturday night – and debuts against former MMA wild man Tony Lopez.

Lopez was a multiweight King of the Cage champion and had seven pro boxing bouts, winning two, losing four and draw one.

The American also has eight bare-knuckle fights and is accustomed to the new format as a result. Although in ‘Big Sexy’ he is faced with an experienced and talented boxer, who was an Irish National Elite champion and could have had much stronger pro innings if he’d lived the life.

The Shankill heavy’s pro capabilities are highlighted by the fact he holds a win over Arnold Gjergjaj -who was world-ranked when he stopped him in Switzerland – and went the ten-round distance with ‘world champion in waiting’ Filip Hrgovic, suggesting he is the most accomplished fighter in the BKB circuit.

Indeed such is his pedigree that some have raised concerns about Turner’s BKB move, suggesting he could do some real damage against the heavyweights on the roster, particularly those nearly 20 years his senior like ala Lopez this weekend.

Dan Podmore from Birmingham is the current heavyweight champion in BKB, hewon the belt last year with a KO of another ex gloved pro, Jody Meikle.Turner follows in the footsteps of fellow former National amateur champion and pro of relative note, Regan Buckley into the world of bare-knuckle.