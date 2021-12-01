Scalps and Straps – Liam Gaynor predicting big upsets on big shows

Liam Gaynor [7-1] is targeting scalps and straps in 2022.

The Dubliner believes big shows, upset wins, and a Celtic title shot are all a possibility for next year.

Gaynor made it two wins in three months when he beat John Spencer in Bolton last Saturday.

The shut out victory came over six rounds meaning the Tallaght lightweight goes into 2022 with some momentum and title eligibility.

Now having put some space between himself and his sole defeat while building his record and confidence levels, Gaynor believes he is primed for a big year.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com the 23-year-old said: “I’ll have a nice rest now over Christmas and then get back out in February or early March. I’m going for another busy year. I would love a shot at a Celtic title next year and I’ll try get a decent world ranking. I’m developing into a mature professional and I will definitely be causing upsets next year on big shows.”

2021 finished well for a fighter who had a bad 2020, his sole fight a defeat to Ed Harrison, so to he was delighted to get two tail end of the year wins in.

“It’s always great being as busy as possible as a professional. Boxing is a short career you need to enjoy and if I can be busy and enjoy it I will.”

Gaynor wasn’t just happy with the chance to perform but was very happy with his performances. Despite being granted grace to punch his way back into form the Kilnamangh fighter feels he produced his best form to date.

“My last outing I was focused on getting the ring rust off but it turned out to probably be the best I’ve boxed since going pro – and that was coming back off a loss too. This fight I feel I topped that performance,” he adds before he reflects on the Spencer win.

“He was a tough test being fresh onto the professional circuit. It was a bit like my last 6 rounder when I lost against Ed Harrison. He has had a background in bare knuckle boxing so I knew I had a tough opponent in front of me. But I had a good game plan, it went well and I set myself up for better things next year.”