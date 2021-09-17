‘Say My Name’ – John Carpenter confident he would ‘steam’ his way through domestic rivals

John Carpenter [1-0] believes he would ‘steam’ his way through any domestic super six series – and claims the fact his name hasn’t come up when the tournament has been discussed proves those already linked know it.

A perfect storm has been brewing in and around light heavyweight with the emergence of a number of similar stage fighters keen to trade leather.

Kerry’s Kevin Cronin, Dubliner Robert Burke, Limerick’s Jamie Morrissey, Tyrone’s Taylor McGoldrick and Belfast-based Angolan Julio Cesar have all been linked someway or another over the past 12 months. Quite a few have let it be known they are willing to get it on, particularly if there was a domestic title up for grab – and fan interest has grown as a result.

Indeed, it has reached the stage where Boxing Ireland’s Stephen Sharpe discussed the possibility of a Super Six tournament when speaking to Boxing Tickets NI recently.

Carpenter notes his name didn’t pass the fight maker’s lips nor come out of the mouth of any of the aforementioned fighters.

“I respect all those lads but I genuinely think I steam through the 6 of them,” Coffey told Irish-boxing.com.

“It is interesting that none of them ever mention my name, isn’t it? I know I have less experience than them but I’m getting better every day. And look who I am learning off [Pete Taylor] and who I am training beside everyday. I am like a sponge and absorb things very quickly. Yes, they have more experience but it is not as valuable as my experience moving in the right direction with the best coach and team around you.”

The Clondalkin native will bank more in-ring experience tonight as he fights for a second time.

The Pete Taylor trained fighter, who boasts no amateur experience, appears on Sam Kynoch’s Crown Plaza hosted fight night alongside Graham McCormack.

He takes on Daniel Borisov [7(0)-27(9)-2], a Bulgarian who proved solid enough against light heavyweight prospect Cronin. The Dublin fighter believes that Cronin Celtic Clash 11 performance means he has the chance to make an early statement – and argues his camp gave him the tools to take the chance.

“In my debut, it took me a few rounds to let my right hand go so I plan on bringing that in sooner in this fight. You will see a different fighter this time. The opponent boxed Kevin Cronin in his last fight and took him the distance so he is a very credible opponent for me.

“I pushed really hard in this camp and am feeling the fittest and strongest I have ever felt, so I can’t wait to step inside the ring and make a statement.”

Carpenter brought a big crowd with him to Sheffield for his paid bow and they are on the road in force again for Scotland.

It appears a unique fan base for a fighter so early into his career and it’s a support Carpenter draws on.

“The support is incredible,” he comments.

“There are literally banners across houses in my community wishing me luck.Seeing that support drives me to train as hard as possible. Obviously travel is still a bit tricky but there are supporters coming to see me which is great.

“I’m so thankful I have that support, I can’t thank people enough for the messages and encouragement and want to make them all proud. I hope the fan base gets bigger and the support gets stronger,” he adds before stressing how happy he is to be back out again.

“I’m delighted to be out again so soon. After the last fight, I took a week off and then was straight back in the gym looking to improve.

“Obviously I don’t have an amateur background so it is important for me to stay as active as possible to build my experience.

“Pete was delighted with my debut as it was all about getting four good rounds under my belt but since that fight I got straight back to training and feel I have come up to a new level since. I am fitter and stronger and have added new skills to my arsenal.”