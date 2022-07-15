Say My Name – Eddie Treacy Says McCormack and Co are Deliberately Avoiding Him

Eddie Treacy [5(2)-0] says they are afraid to say his name.

The Bray banger believes he is deliberately being left out of increased middleweight Irish title chatter – and claims he knows why.

Once Graham McCormack [8(1)-1(0)] brought the BUI Celtic title into play with victory over Dominic Donegan [5(1)-3(0)-1] late last month, Irish title talk has got louder.

Team G’Train argue there is no way to the strap but through their man – and that appears to be the case with middleweights across the country expressing an interest in fighting him for the vacant green belt.

Donegan has been mentioned and put his hat in the ring, while Craig McCarthy [8(2)-1(1)-1] seems to be the front runner, the Waterfordman also registered a McCormack call out. Rumour has a few others expressing and peaking interest, while Treacy is keen to point out his name is conveniently been left undropped.

The St Teresa’s graduate claims thats nothing new, suggesting all those around his weight know how dangerous he is. Similarly he points out his rivals managers know there are easier paths to titles than roads with a Treacy pot hole.

“100%, my name is being left out,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It always has been left out. It’s a fighters manager’s job to get them the easiest and safest route to a title, so obviously they’re gonna pick the easier fights for their fighters. They know the way I fight and how dangerous I am, that’s why I’m being avoided.”

The fact Treacy operates at light middle and has yet to fight over eight rounds could be two viable excuses as to why he isn’t being mentioned, although he isn’t buying that.

“I’d move up to middle no problem if I got the opportunity to fight for the Irish Title. I have history with the two lads, hence why I threw my name in the hat but I know they’re avoiding me.”

In fairness to McCormack, Irish-boxing.com understands, he has informed his manager Ian Goughran. that he would fight all comers, including ‘The Honey Badger’ for the strap. However, Treacy remains unsure that is the case.

“That fight can be easily made. They say you need an 8 rounder but it has been made in the past with lads only having a 6 rounder. That’s just another excuse to avoid me.”

It’s out of character for the Wicklow man to name drop and talk smack – but he has became more vocal online and when talking to Irish-boxing.com this week. However, he retained a humble streak, suggesting he can’t say if he should be top of the que for a tilt, rather he just wants it public that he is ready to challenge and should be part of the discussion.

“It’s not up to me to say who’s more deserving or not but I’m undefeated and I have a domestic win on my record already. I just threw my name in the hat and said I’d take the fight with Graham if he wants it. I’m not hanging around though. Best of luck to him.”