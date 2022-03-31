‘Savage’ Chaz O’Neill backed to become ‘Ireland’s next sport star’

‘Ireland’s next sports star’ Cheyanne O’Neill would beat some of the reigning world champions across welter and light middleweight tomorrow if the reigns were taken off.

That’s the view of her manager Robbie Fylnn whose job it is to keep the midlands pit bull muzzled.

The Waterford man has no problem declaring the made-for-the-pros star already has world-level capabilities but is preaching patience at the same time.

Fylnn, who also guides the career of Kate Radomska, wants to walk the Athlone favourite down the traditional route, although that walk will be brisker than a stroll.

Team Chaz have their sights set on a BUI Celtic title before the year is out and will then survey next-level options.

“Cheyanne can and will go all the way once she continues to progress in the gym and sparring like she currently is day in day out,” Fylnn told Irish-boxing.com.

“We’ll be looking for Cheyanne to challenge for her first title hopefully in three fights time and on the big stage. I’d love Cheyanne to go as traditional-a-route as possible starting with the BUI Celtic title to close out the year. There are current world champions at welterweight and super welter we know Cheyanne would beat comfortably tomorrow, so the goal right now is to get the rounds up and in contention to sensibly call these girls names” he adds before suggesting the solider has what it takes to win hearts as well as fights.

“I believe Cheyanne will be Ireland’s next sports star, she’s a very funny and personable girl outside the ring but an absolute savage inside with genuine knockout power, which will inevitably make her a fan favourite back home.”

While they have traditional aspirations Fylnn and Sam Kynoch, the Scottish promoter who is also involved in the former amateur of notes career, have plans to move up the ladder fast.

They won’t jump any rungs but will look to step up one level each fight. Fylnn points out O’Neill, who debuts in Glasgow tonight, has earned the right to progress at that pace.

“Someone with Cheyanne’s amateur background can 100% be fast tracked. She’s been there and done it vs the likes of Kelly Harrington and Maiva Hamadouche, so the feeling out phase of her pro career can be very short. Cheyanne was a child fighting those girls in the amateurs so she certainly has no fear of anyone now she’s gotten her adult strength. She’ll be moved sensibly but swiftly similar to her teammate and fellow welterweight Dee Allen who’s the #1 ranked female in Britain and #8 in the world after just one fight.”

The faith the Munster manager has in the European Youth medal winner became obvious when it was revealed she had signed to fight African Games medal winner Nancy Moreira for her debut.

The fight fell through but the intention to make a statement start was clear.

“The initial opponent we had scheduled for Cheyanne showed the faith myself and the team have in her due to Gomes’ amateur background and pro debut ko victory,” continues Fylnn before revealing the chance to make an impression remains.

“However for a variety of reasons her team pulled her out last minute which was disappointing but Cheyanne will now face Lithuanian veteran Vaida Masiokaite Friday night. Although only a handful of victories to her name she’s shared the ring with almost every current elite British Female at her weight and I believe only Chantelle Cameron has stopped her so this will be a great marker for Cheyanne and a stoppage would be a big big statement.”

Fylnn also looks after Waterford light fly Kate Radomska, whom Kristina O’Hara-McCafferty’s team recently called out via Irish-boxing.com.

The manager claimed he hasn’t had time to digest the fight suggestion just yet.

“I genuinely haven’t had time this week to read or be concerned about anything apart from trying to keep this debut from falling through. It’s great to see Kristina’s team finally getting her name out though. It’s good for Irish female boxing, the more exposure the better.”