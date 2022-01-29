Saturday’s National U22 & U18 Championship Results

No fewer than 23 semi-finals were decided in the National Stadium today, with a host of young talent securing National Championships’ final berths.

National U22 U18 Semi-Finals, January 29th.

46kg Louis Rooney (Star) beat Brandon Joyce (Cabra) 5-0

46kg Dylan Foy (Banbridge) beat Denis Aleksandrovs (Smithfield) 3-2

51kg Oisin Worsencroft (Riverstown) beat Stivan Stina (Celtic Eagles) 5-0

54kg Gavin Ryan (Ratoath) beat Callum Sweeney (Gilford) RSC2

57kg Raymond Joyce (Clonmel) beat Donagh Keary (Rathfirland) 3-2

57kg John Donoghue (St Michaels Athy) beat Alan Donellan (Midleton) RSC2

60kg Brian Gilroy (Fr Flanagans) beat Josh McDonagh (Sean McDermott) 5-0

60kg Jason Nevin (Olympic L) beat Michael Faulkner (Fr Horgans)3-2

63.5kg Tom McDonnell (Docklands) beat Luke Hall (Rochfordbridge) 5-0

63.5kg Cian Cramer (Cabra) beat Jack Daly (Castlebar) 4-1

67kg David Blaney (Navan) beat Christopher Joyce (Cabra) 3-2

67kg Jim Donovan (Our Lady of Lourdes) beat Billy Moran (St Pauls W) 5-0

71kg Bobbi Flood (Cabra) beat Evan Kirwan (Drimnagh) 5-0

71kg TJ King (Phoenix Ballyboughal) beat Christopher Joyce (Cabra) 4-1

75kg Joshua Olaniyan (Jobstown) beat Cyrus Palmer (Celtic Eagles) 4-1

75kg Feidhlem Behan (St Michaels Athy) W/O

80kg Ryan Murphy (Neilstown) beat Kaleb Tigue (Cove) RSC3

80kg Thomas Quinn McDonagh (Tredagh) beat Charlie Neill (Ardoyne) 3-2

86kg Sean Trant (Monkstown D) beat Michael O’Loughlin (Celtic Eagles) 5-0

86kg Nathan Ojo (Esker)beat Jake Walker (Lisburn) 5-0

92kg David Joseph McDonagh (Olympic C) beat Kai Reilly (Glasnevin) 5-0

92kg Joe Hutchinson (Neilstown) beat Tyler Meade (Golden Cobra) 3-2

U22

92kg Cathal Crowley (Spartan) beat Adedalopo Shoemfun (Celtic Eagles) RSC2

Boxing was live-streamed through Joymo, and today’s card can be re-watched here