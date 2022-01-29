Saturday’s National U22 & U18 Championship Results
No fewer than 23 semi-finals were decided in the National Stadium today, with a host of young talent securing National Championships’ final berths.
National U22 U18 Semi-Finals, January 29th.
46kg Louis Rooney (Star) beat Brandon Joyce (Cabra) 5-0
46kg Dylan Foy (Banbridge) beat Denis Aleksandrovs (Smithfield) 3-2
51kg Oisin Worsencroft (Riverstown) beat Stivan Stina (Celtic Eagles) 5-0
54kg Gavin Ryan (Ratoath) beat Callum Sweeney (Gilford) RSC2
57kg Raymond Joyce (Clonmel) beat Donagh Keary (Rathfirland) 3-2
57kg John Donoghue (St Michaels Athy) beat Alan Donellan (Midleton) RSC2
60kg Brian Gilroy (Fr Flanagans) beat Josh McDonagh (Sean McDermott) 5-0
60kg Jason Nevin (Olympic L) beat Michael Faulkner (Fr Horgans)3-2
63.5kg Tom McDonnell (Docklands) beat Luke Hall (Rochfordbridge) 5-0
63.5kg Cian Cramer (Cabra) beat Jack Daly (Castlebar) 4-1
67kg David Blaney (Navan) beat Christopher Joyce (Cabra) 3-2
67kg Jim Donovan (Our Lady of Lourdes) beat Billy Moran (St Pauls W) 5-0
71kg Bobbi Flood (Cabra) beat Evan Kirwan (Drimnagh) 5-0
71kg TJ King (Phoenix Ballyboughal) beat Christopher Joyce (Cabra) 4-1
75kg Joshua Olaniyan (Jobstown) beat Cyrus Palmer (Celtic Eagles) 4-1
75kg Feidhlem Behan (St Michaels Athy) W/O
80kg Ryan Murphy (Neilstown) beat Kaleb Tigue (Cove) RSC3
80kg Thomas Quinn McDonagh (Tredagh) beat Charlie Neill (Ardoyne) 3-2
86kg Sean Trant (Monkstown D) beat Michael O’Loughlin (Celtic Eagles) 5-0
86kg Nathan Ojo (Esker)beat Jake Walker (Lisburn) 5-0
92kg David Joseph McDonagh (Olympic C) beat Kai Reilly (Glasnevin) 5-0
92kg Joe Hutchinson (Neilstown) beat Tyler Meade (Golden Cobra) 3-2
U22
92kg Cathal Crowley (Spartan) beat Adedalopo Shoemfun (Celtic Eagles) RSC2
