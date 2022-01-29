Amateur News 

Saturday’s National U22 & U18 Championship Results

Jonny Stapleton ,

No fewer than 23 semi-finals were decided in the National Stadium today, with a host of young talent securing National Championships’ final berths.

National U22 U18 Semi-Finals, January 29th.

46kg Louis Rooney (Star) beat Brandon Joyce (Cabra) 5-0
46kg Dylan Foy (Banbridge) beat Denis Aleksandrovs (Smithfield) 3-2
51kg Oisin Worsencroft (Riverstown) beat Stivan Stina (Celtic Eagles) 5-0
54kg Gavin Ryan (Ratoath) beat Callum Sweeney (Gilford) RSC2
57kg Raymond Joyce (Clonmel) beat Donagh Keary (Rathfirland) 3-2
57kg John Donoghue (St Michaels Athy) beat Alan Donellan (Midleton) RSC2
60kg Brian Gilroy (Fr Flanagans) beat Josh McDonagh (Sean McDermott) 5-0
60kg Jason Nevin (Olympic L) beat Michael Faulkner (Fr Horgans)3-2
63.5kg Tom McDonnell (Docklands) beat Luke Hall (Rochfordbridge) 5-0
63.5kg Cian Cramer (Cabra) beat Jack Daly (Castlebar) 4-1
67kg David Blaney (Navan) beat Christopher Joyce (Cabra) 3-2
67kg Jim Donovan (Our Lady of Lourdes) beat Billy Moran (St Pauls W) 5-0
71kg Bobbi Flood (Cabra) beat Evan Kirwan (Drimnagh) 5-0
71kg TJ King (Phoenix Ballyboughal) beat Christopher Joyce (Cabra) 4-1
75kg Joshua Olaniyan (Jobstown) beat Cyrus Palmer (Celtic Eagles) 4-1
75kg Feidhlem Behan (St Michaels Athy) W/O
80kg Ryan Murphy (Neilstown) beat Kaleb Tigue (Cove) RSC3
80kg Thomas Quinn McDonagh (Tredagh) beat Charlie Neill (Ardoyne) 3-2
86kg Sean Trant (Monkstown D) beat Michael O’Loughlin (Celtic Eagles) 5-0
86kg Nathan Ojo (Esker)beat Jake Walker (Lisburn) 5-0
92kg David Joseph McDonagh (Olympic C) beat Kai Reilly (Glasnevin) 5-0
92kg Joe Hutchinson (Neilstown) beat Tyler Meade (Golden Cobra) 3-2

U22

92kg Cathal Crowley (Spartan) beat Adedalopo Shoemfun (Celtic Eagles) RSC2

Boxing was live-streamed through Joymo, and today’s card can be re-watched here

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

No Dubai Date for Rohan Date – Waterford welter off Friday’s bill

Jonny Stapleton

Delfine Persoon falls at first Olympic qualifying hurdle

Jonny Stapleton

Former Ryan Burnett foe to face Donovan after Spanish champ pulls out of CCX headliner

Jonny Stapleton