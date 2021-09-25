Saturday’s National Elite Championship Semi-Final Fights

The final few ‘final spots’ are up for grabs in amateur boxing headquarters today.

The National Elite Championship semi finals will conclude at the National Stadium over the course of late afternoon.

13 final night places are up for grabs across weights from 57kg to 92kg.

To see today’s fight see below:

Saturday Semi-Finals

57kg Jennifer Lehan (DCU) V Zara Breslin (Tramore)

57kg Kellie McLoughlin (Drimnagh) W/O

63.5kg John O’Connell (Holy Trinity) V Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

63.5kg Nathan Richmond (Scorpion) V Jack McGivern (St Georges)

66kg Renee Roache (DCU) V Keisha Attewell (Tobar Pheadair)

66kg Kaci Rock (Enniskerry) W/O

67kg Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) V Evan Fitzgerald (Esker)

71kg Emeka Onwuka (All Saints) V Luke Maguire (Esker)

71kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard) V Jack Brady (Crumlin)

80kg Tommy Hyde (St Michaels Athy) V John Joe Nevin (Crumlin)

80kg Stewart Edwards (Crumlin) V Keelan Cassidy (Saviours Crystal)

86kg James Redmond (Ballybrack) V Faolain Rahill (DCU)

86kg Darren O’Neill (Paulstown) W/O

92kg Marcin Skalski (Athlone) W/O

92kg Cathal Crowley (Spartan M) V Jack Marley (Monkstown D)

92+kg Patrick Rogers (St Johns U) V Thomas Maughan (Cavan)

92+kg Martin Keenan (Rathkeale) V Samuel Ilesamni (St Mary’s)

The bouts can all be watched on the TG4 YouTube channel below:

Boxing begins at 3:00pm