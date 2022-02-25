Same same but different for slow and steady Matthew Tinker

The team has changed but the plan seems to remain the same for Matthew Tinker [7(6)-0].

The former St Francis amateur is now West Coast managed and trained and fights out of Florida rather than New York.

It’s a new environment and new surrounds for the National Elite Championships finalist, although there is one thing that remains the same, his approach to pro progression.

Tinker has stepped up incrementally since turning over in late 2019, moving at a progressive if relatively steady pace.

Brandon Maddox [8(6)-4(1)-1], who the Scarborough born fighter fights tonight, fits the mould and it’s a wider game plan Tinker wants to follow throughout this year, one he hopes will lead him to a title.

“I’d like four fights this year and I’d like to step up each fight, maybe fight for some sort of title,” Tinker tells Irish-boxing.com before revealing he is happy to be out so early in 2022.

“It’s brilliant, I’m just happy to be fighting. I’m happy, hopefully, things go well Friday night then we keep moving forward.”

Speaking on the move and why he is fighting in Florida, Tinker says: “I’ve recently signed with a Florida based manager, Ryan Ricky and moved my training to south Florida where I am training with Derik Santos. Pro Box are a Florida based promoter and I got the opportunity to fight on this card.”

Maddox, who Tinker bills as a ‘tough fight’, has proven he can punch, stopping six of his eight opponents, he also drew with a 21-1 fighter in a fight many argue he won. The American’s form hasn’t been as hot of late but he does represent another great learning fight for the former St Francis amateur, not to mention he comes into the fight on the back of a stoppage win.