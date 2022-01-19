Rush Diamond Luke Caffrey ready to make some pro noise

Luke Caffrey is ready to make some noise after teaming up with MTK.

The Dubliner was one of three fighters to be confirmed on the books of MTK this week and will work under the guidance of Johnney Roye in the pro ranks.

The Rush BC graduate is excited by the move and is looking forward to making an impression in the ring.

“It’s an honour to join MTK Global and to be on this platform so early on in my career. I just can’t wait to show the world how great I can be, and I am extremely grateful for the team I have around me. With Johnney Roye as my manager we believe we can really make some noise.

“A lot of people really enjoy my style of boxing as I just adapt to the fighter in front of me and can change from several different styles in a round,” he adds before getting specific about his approach.

” I’d say I bring finesse, boxing and punching ability, plus calm and effective aggression whenever I decide to turn it up.”

The Northwich based Rush native revealed he was turning over last year but has yet to debut. His paid bow will now come under the MTK banner and he will trade pro leather for the first time on February 18 when he fights at the Bolton Whites Hotel.