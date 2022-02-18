Rush Diamond – Luke Caffrey ready to make debut noise

Luke Caffrey is ready to make some noise as he enters the pro ranks tonight.

The Dubliner recently confirmed a link-up with MTK and debuts on their IFL TV broadcast card in Bolton tonight.

The Rush BC graduate is excited by the move and is looking forward to making an impression in the ring.

“It’s an honour to join MTK Global and to be on this platform so early on in my career. I just can’t wait to show the world how great I can be, and I am extremely grateful for the team I have around me. With Johnney Roye as my manager we believe we can really make some noise.”

The English based Dub eases his way into the action against Simas Volosinas [7(1)-98(8)] on a card that also hosts a Cain Lewis fight. He suggests fans will be impressed and entertained by his style.

“A lot of people really enjoy my style of boxing as I just adapt to the fighter in front of me and can change from several different styles in a round,” he adds before getting more specific about his approach.

” I’d say I bring finesse, boxing and punching ability, plus calm and effective aggression whenever I decide to turn it up.”

The Northwich based Rush native revealed he was turning over last year but his paid bow will comes tonight at the Bolton Whites Hotel.