RUNNING ORDER: Ulster Hall Conlan Boxing show

Boxing begins in the next few hours and we have a packed card in store for us at the Ulster Hall.

Conlan Boxing run their first show at the historic venue and viewing details for the card can be found HERE.

There are seven fights in total along with an exhibition as things continue to return somewhat towards normality in Irish boxing.

Scroll down for the running order in full.

5:40pm – iFL TV broadcast begins

Owen O’Neill v Dominic Donegan

4 x 2 Light Middleweight exhibition

Danny Keating v Jack Ewbank

6 x 3 Light Middleweight contest

7:00pm – ESPN+ broadcast begins

Paul Ryan v Damian Esquisabal

4 x 3 Light Middleweight contest

James McGivern v Rustem Fatkhullin

6 x 3 Lightweight contest

Sean McComb v Ronnie Clark

8 x 3 Lightweight contest

Padraig McCrory v Celso Neves

10 x 3 Super Middleweight contest

WBC International Silver title

Cain Lewis v Juan Yin

4 x 3 Lightweight contest

Lewis Crocker v Artem Haroyan

10 x 3 Welterweight contest

WBO European title