‘Running King’ Gary Cully issues 10k Challenge to boxers

Gary Cully has crowned himself the running king and asked for challengers to his throne.

The Naas lightweight believes he is the fasted fighting runner in Ireland, maybe even further afield, and is keen to see if anyone can prove otherwise.

Cully made the call as he posted his 10,000-kilometre time on Twitter. The Kildare southpaw clocked a time of 32:55 over the 10k distance and was only too happy to share it before declaring he is the ‘running king’.

It’s an extremely impressive time and one that would have been good enough to win Cully the Women’s Mini Marathon last weekend considering Aoife Kilgallon from Sligo A.C.was first across the finishing line in Dublin with a time of 33:07.

‘The Diva’ is still way off Olympic standard, a time of 27:28.00 was needed to qualify for Tokyo 2020 and the Irish men’s record currently stands at 27:39.55 and is held by Allistar Craig.

Still, Cully is confident he holds the Irish boxing 10k record and has challenged anyone to prove him wrong.

One fighter who could have challenged the Pete Taylor trained talent is the now retired. The now retired McCullagh is noted in the boxing world for his running ability and times, indeed some have seriously suggested that with training he could run professionally.

