‘Running King’ Gary Cully issues 10k Challenge to boxers

Gary Cully has crowned himself the running king and asked for challengers to his throne.

The Naas lightweight believes he is the fasted fighting runner in Ireland, maybe even further afield, and is keen to see if anyone can prove otherwise.

Cully made the call as he posted his 10,000-kilometre time on Twitter. The Kildare southpaw clocked a time of 32:55 over the 10k distance and was only too happy to share it before declaring he is the ‘running king’.

It’s an extremely impressive time and one that would have been good enough to win Cully the Women’s Mini Marathon last weekend considering Aoife Kilgallon from Sligo A.C.was first across the finishing line in Dublin with a time of 33:07.

‘The Diva’ is still way off Olympic standard, a time of 27:28.00 was needed to qualify for Tokyo 2020 and the Irish men’s record currently stands at 27:39.55 and is held by Allistar Craig.

Still, Cully is confident he holds the Irish boxing 10k record and has challenged anyone to prove him wrong.

I believe I’m the running king when it comes to boxers. Anyone out there that can give me a challenge. I know @mickconlan11 hits some nice times and gladly @WhiteChoc90 retired and handed me gdown the throne 😅 pic.twitter.com/lREgHUQ3Kb — Gary Cully (@BoxerCully) June 7, 2022

One fighter who could have challenged the Pete Taylor trained talent is the now retired. The now retired McCullagh is noted in the boxing world for his running ability and times, indeed some have seriously suggested that with training he could run professionally.

Tyrone McCullagh (@WhiteChoc90) on course for a sub 2hr 20min marathon which is fairly fecking unreal (would be 14th in the last Dublin Marathon)



Best runner in boxing? pic.twitter.com/hMOQ19lx2X — Joe O'Neill (@J0E_90) July 30, 2019