RUDE AWAKENING – Sparring has Amy Broadhurst sure that Katie Taylor destroys Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano [42(30)-1(0)] is in for a rude awakening this Saturday night warns a very proud Amy Broadhurst.

The decorated underage amateur graduate shared the sparring ring with Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] in the lead-up to the ‘biggest female fight of all time’ – and assures the Irish Icon is primed and ready for action.

Having got an up-close and personal view of the Olympic gold medal winner’s current form the Dundalk favourite predicts she will have too much by way of both power and speed for the seven-weight world titlist.

Broadhurst, who sparred Kellie Harrington in the lead-up to her Olympic success, is resolute in her belief Taylor will retain her undisputed lightweight status and the Irish in Madison Square Garden will be celebrating this Saturday.

“Katie will win,” Broadhurst nonchalantly told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m sure of it. Mentally and physically she is a different breed and I think Serrano will be in for a rude awakening come April 30th. She has never faced anybody like Katie. Katie’s speed and power is second to none. I’ve all the confidence in the world you will see Katie’s hand raised.”

Seranno supporters will argue Broadhurst is biased – and they may well be right. Tyrone McKenna is possibly the only man in history to be brought in for sparring and to predict potential defeat for the fighter they helped prepare for the fight, not to mention Broadhurst is a huge Taylor fan.

The European bronze medallist (at senior level, adding to a bucket load of golds from the underage ranks) has always heralded Taylor as her inspiration and was once visited in school by the Wicklow wonder.

A decade ago when Broadhurst won European Junior gold, becoming Ireland’s second-ever female European gold medal winner, Taylor being the first, the Olympic champion surprised her at her school, Coláiste Rís.

Earlier this month in Boston the pair met in very different circumstances and traded leather rather than compliments.

“It was absolutely incredible from start to finish,” reflects Broadhurst “I felt so welcomed and was well looked after. It was amazing to train alongside Katie, someone who I’ve always looked up to and admired,” adds before admitting it was a ‘pinch yourself’ moment.

“10 years ago Katie came to my school when I won my first European title as a Junior. Fast forward 10 years and I’m her sparring partner for the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. It’s absolutely crazy stuff but I’m very proud of myself.”

Continuing to comment on playing a small part in a historic fight, Broadhurst says “I’m very proud of myself. It’s something that I’ll always remember, it’s a memory that will last a lifetime.”

Broadhurst wasn’t brought to Taylor’s training base as a goodwill gesture, it’s obviously believed she has the talent and southpaw style to help the world champion get ready for the toughest fight of her career. The Louth lefty, who won multi nations gold earlier this month, plans to show off that talent in the upcoming World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

“Not so much competition-wise but I feel like I’ve improved a lot in the last two years, so maybe after the world championships, I can say “look how far I’ve come” from previous results.”

