Ruadhan Farrell confirms Estonia wasn’t a covert title mission

Ruadhan Farrell’s last-minute fight in Estonia wasn’t a covert title mission.

The Belfast featherweight registered a completely out-of-the-blue victory on an afternoon show at the Tondi 17 Boxing Hall on Saturday afternoon – and the fact his third pro outing was scheduled for six sparked title fight rumour.

Suggestions the fighter, who waited four years to debut but is now extremely busy, had traveled to a place not renowned as a boxing hotbed to become title eligible for a pending tilt became rampant. The rumour mill started churning out talk of a Cian Doyle late Summer scrap.

Farrell [3(2)-0] is now BUI Celtic title qualified but is adamant there is no tilt in the pipeline and says he just took the last-minute opportunity to gain some more experience.

“There is no title fight lined up,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “I wanted a six-rounder in my next fight and that fight was just me getting a six-rounder. I’m hoping to get another six-rounder in and then maybe a title shot,” he adds before doubling down when pushed further on title plans.

“Honestly I don’t have a title fight planned yet. I’m just gaining experience and learning each fight.”

Before this year began ‘Ruddy’ was famed for failed debut dates. The John Breen trained fighter saw numerous dates fall through last minute and just couldn’t get going. However, after overcoming a number of false starts he has come flying out of the blocks and now has three wins in less than four months.

“It’s been mad going from having fights canceled [regularly] to then to having three fights in four months. I’m loving it and I’m loving being busy.”

Reflecting on the whole Estonian experience, where he knocked out Antons Zacests in the second round on a card that also hosted a win for former European Champion Tommy McCarthy.

“Mark Dunlop brought me and Tommy out for a week’s sparing and we got offered the chance to fight on a show. We took it. It was amazing I really enjoyed fighting away from home.”