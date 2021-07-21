Amateur Headline News News 

RTÉ confirm exciting Olympic Boxing panel

RTÉ have today announced their broadcast team for the upcoming Rio Olympics.

Once again the Irish boxers are expected to be some of the main medal hopes for the Games, and there will be a strong team covering the exploits of the seven boxers qualified.

Tokyo 2020 marks the first time RTÉ secures a coveted seat of reporting from inside the Olympic Games venue which will be overlooking the rainbow bridge, although the boxing punditry will come from closer to home and Montrose.

Relaying their expert opinion on the national broadcaster will be Andy Lee, Kenneth Egan and Eric Donovan.

Securing the trio proves a bit of a coup for the station and ensures the highest quality boxing coverage for viewers.

Former WBO middleweight world champion Andy Lee is one of the most respected pundits in world boxing. The Team Fury coach and coach to Jason Quigley and Paddy Donovan has recently been snapped up by DAZN to much fanfare and comes to the punditry couch with Olympic experience, having represented Ireland in Athens in 2004.

The ever-popular Egan is another with massive Olympic experience having medaled in the pivotal 2008 Games in Beijing. A coach to the entertaining to watch new pro-Dylan Wilson, the Clondalkin fighter is another well versed in breaking down the game and sharing with the public.

Active pro and soon to be EU super featherweight title challenger, Donovan makes up the panel of experts. Donovan, who was coached for one camp by Lee and has Egan as part of his team alongside experienced trainer Paschal Collins, is another media favourite.

The articulate Athy BC graduate didn’t get to grace the Olympics but had an extensive amateur career before turning over winning five National titles as well as European and EU bronze.

Boxing begins in Tokyo on July 24th.

Ireland will be represented by Brendan Irvine, Kurt Walker, Michaela Walsh, Kellie Harrington, Aidan Walsh, Aoife O’Rourke and Emmet Brennan.

270 hours of coverage will be aired across TV alone (simulcast between RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player).

