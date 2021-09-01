Robert Burke set for Irish debut

Robert Burke [3(3)-0] will make his Irish debut in Belfast in just over four weeks’ time.

The Boxing Ireland super middleweight has become the sixth name confirmed for Celtic 12, meaning he trades leather in the Devenish Complex on October 2.

The Crumlin graduate joins Owen O’Neill, debutant Liam Walsh, ‘The Honey Badger’ Eddie Treacy and gym mates Cian Doyle and Jake Hanney on the card.

The fight will be the Dubliner’s first in Ireland having enjoyed a nomadic existence to date.



Burke debuted in Hungry within a week of exciting the National Elite Championships back in 2019 and has since fought in Spain on Celtic Clash 11.

He now returns to the Celtic Clash series and home fighting in Belfast in early October. Burke could appear alongside some of the names he has been linked with if, indeed, fellow Boxing Ireland fighter’s Kevin Cronin, Jamie Morrissey and Julio Cesar also get run-outs.

With rumour suggesting the people behind Celtic Clash are looking to match those that are in their stable and competing in and around super middle and light heavyweight, it may be the perfect time to announce a domestic clash for the Phil Suttcliffe trained fighter.

Boxing Ireland are planning to go to Dublin in December and a Burke Morrissey or Burke Cronin clash would be ideal for that card.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his last win, a first-round KO victory over Norbert Magyar in Spain Burke said: “It was great to get back in the ring, it’s been a long wait.

“I would have liked a few more rounds but happy with my performance and to get the win. I would have liked to get a few rounds in but this is boxing and one punch can change a fight – and I’d rather be the person giving that punch rather than the one getting the punch!”

“I’d like a six-rounder next. We wanted one for this fight but I’ll leave that up to my team and my management to decide.”