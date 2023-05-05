American Dreaming- Robbie Burke wants more for Kilmore

Robert Burke [3(2)-1(0)-1] doesn’t want to be a Kilmore killjoy this weekend and is determined to keep the Coolock celebrations going.

The popular super middleweight’s local football club and a team he played for, Kilmore Celtic, have been enjoying on-field success in recent weeks.

The well-supported club, who six-time Irish amateur champion Ava Henry is also strongly connected to, celebrated Saturday and Sunday success in the Leinster Senior League.

It’s success former Crumlin amateur Burke wants to add to when he fights in America this Saturday.

“It’s great to see Kilmore Celtic winning the title an getting promoted,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I haven’t played for Kilmore in a few seasons but I do be out supporting them. The club has been a big part of my journey and they’ve always supported me and helped me out. I’ll always be grateful for that.

“It’s great to see them do well and I hope to add to celebrations this Saturday.”

Success isn’t a given for the 34-year-old when he trades leather in Convention Center, Chattanooga. Burke steps up to face the unbeaten Kahlil Mitchell [3(1)-0] in the Tennessee natives home town.

The Phil Sutcliffe-trained fighter admits he doesn’t know too much about his 27-year-old foe but isn’t too concerned, pointing out he goes into the fight confident his form will get him the victory.

“He is an unbeaten opponent with three good wins,” comments Burke.

“We were looking to get on a show and when I was offered the fight I took I said yes,” he adds explaining how the fight materialized.

“I haven’t seen anything of him to be honest. But I’m expecting a more relaxed and controlled Robert Burke and can feel a good performance coming. The only thing I can see is my hand getting raised after a good performance.

“I’m really looking forward to fighting over here in America. I fought over here as an amateur and that was a great experience. It’s always been a dream of mine to fight here as a pro delighted that my team could make it happen now it’s to focus on winning over here.”

Burke spent some time with Andy Lee and the fighters he trains including Paddy Donovan and former heavyweight champion of the world Joseph Parker ahead of this fight.

He claims the time was beneficial and says he goes into action this Saturday with some tips from former middleweight world champion Andy Lee in his back pocket.

“It was great training with Andy and the lads there all really good people. It’s great to see how they work. I definitely learned a bit down there. Andy told me to enjoy it and showed me a few shots that would work.”