Roach delights in Callum Walsh’s Irish Sweepstakes moment

Boxing legend Freddie Roach has backed Callum Walsh [5(4)-0] to capture the attention of the Irish community in Boston and make his return home extra special.

The Bostonian returns to his hometown for the just the second time in six years [he is home this week promoting the fight] when he corners the rising prospects Agganis Arena, Boston University hosted UFC Fight Pass step up on St Patricks’s Weekend – and is confident his latest protege will make it a happy homecoming.

The Cork native, who also has a big supporter in Dana White, another Boston native, takes on big punching Leonardo Di Stefano Ruiz [10(9)-1] over 10 rounds on his East Coast debut on the Eve of St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 16.

Hall of Fame trainer Roach believes he steps into the perfect venue to make the step up in an ‘Irish Sweepstakes’ moment.

“I am so happy for Callum. Fighting in Boston was always special for me, as a fighter and a trainer. Nothing compares to it. Now Callum will experience that excitement. Even better, he will be headlining an event the night before St. Patrick’s Day. That’s the boxing equivalent of winning the Irish Sweepstakes. It’s been five years since I’ve been in Boston. This will be one heck of a homecoming.” said Freddie Roach.

The ten-round light middleweight clash headlines ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ and sees the Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions fighter go from high profile smaller hall venues on the West Coast to an arena on the other side of the county. Not that the European underage medal winner is phased as he is promising the local support a show.

“I’m honored to be fighting in Freddie’s hometown and in front of the huge Irish community in Boston, the night before St. Patrick’s Day. We’re deep in training camp at Wild Card Boxing Gym and I look forward to putting on a great show for fight fans on Thursday, March 16 at the Agganis Arena and live on UFC FIGHT PASS.”

“Having promoted heavyweight world champions Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko along with longtime middleweight world champion Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin, I know the importance of building a fighter organically in front of true boxing fans. This was the main reason to bring Callum to Boston and its strong Irish community,” said Tom Loeffler. “Callum has all the attributes to become a world champion and we’re very excited to work with the Agganis Arena at Boston University for what will be a very special St. Patrick’s Celebration.”