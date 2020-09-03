Rising star Tim Tszyu good option two for Dennis Hogan

If international travel prevents Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1] from executing his PBC American plans Tim Tszyu [16(12)-0] will do, says Promoter Paul Keegan.

Showtime and Premier Boxing Champions are said to have light middleweight world eliminator plans for ‘The Hurricane’ and the Kildare native is said to be one win away from a third bonafide world title shot.

The rumour mill suggests everything is agreed and in place, the only stumbling block being the pandemic and travel restrictions.

With that in mind and international plans shelved at present, Hogan may fight in Australia and would be open to fighting fellow big name light middleweight and current man of the moment Tszyu.

DDP Sports boss man Keegan explains in true Hogan fashion the 35-year-old doesn’t want to hang around and would be open to a clash with the fighter, who just defeated fellow light middleweight Aussie name Jeff Horn.

“The only way I could see this happening is if there’s an issue with travel restrictions,” Keegan told Aus-Boxing.

“We have an agreement in place with PBC, who have the majority of the 154 [pound] champions. That’s the way we’re going.

“I did say to Dennis on Saturday though, ‘if there was a problem with travel you can’t be inactive much longer… would you like to prove that Tim is not on your level yet?’ — to a simple response ‘of course I would.’”

There is the big stateside opportunity stumbling block, but if there is no change to the current climate Keegan see’s it as a fight that makes sense. Although he wonders if Tszyu’s team will see it the same.

“In all honesty, I don’t see a fight between Dennis and Tim benefiting Tim, or his team, which is why they never mention Dennis’ name. I think both Tim and Matt Rose know how that fight will go.”

“Financially, it makes great sense,” he continued.

“Boxing fans in Australia have proven that they will get behind big events, so there is a great market there. Plus, you have the Irish and American market for a pay-per-view audience.

“We’re open to most options, as the world is a different place now. Tim is ranked with the WBO and (Patrick) Teixeira has Dennis’ title that was taken from him, so there is a backstory there. But as I said, we don’t expect that phone call.”

With a world title eliminator in the pipeline most would advise Hogan to bide his time and wait for the guaranteed opportunity. If ring rust was a potential worry then take a relatively handy six rounder.

However, Hogan doesn’t work that way, hence the Tszyu thinking. When the two weight world title challenger was waiting for his shot at Jaime Munguia he fought three world ranked opponents. He has since fought Jermall Charlo and that level of experience means he is the man at 154lbs to beat in Australia at present, says Keegan.

“Tim has been very well managed,” he concluded.

“We had Tim on one of our shows, so I’ve seen first hand how good he is. But up against Dennis, I think a few kinks would appear in Tim’s armour.

“Dennis has fought five world ranked opponents. He beat (Jaime) Munguía in his home country, and lost to (Jermall) Charlo after going up in weight, who I believe is the best middleweight in the world.

“Tim is definitely the future of Australian boxing, and possibly a world champion. But currently, Dennis Hogan is the best fighter in that region. I’m sure Team Tszyu probably know that too. If you put Dennis’s last five fights and Tim’s last five fights together — it’s night and day.”