Ring return allows Danny Keating to dream of Cork Comeback

Danny Keating [4(3)-0] looked a class above on Saturday night.

The Cork light middle had his first fight in almost three years, coming back from injury and inactivity to dominate tough Nicaraguan Geiboord Omier on the Celtic Clash 11 card in Alicante.

Keating, like most fighters, was typically harsh on his performance following four one-sided rounds but comes home from Spain in high spirits.

“It feels very good to finally be back!” he told Irish-Boxing.com. “After all my setbacks, I’m delighted.”

Now signed up with DDP Promotions and training with the legendary Tony Davitt, Keating is looking to build momentum having excited a lot of those ‘in the know’ in Australia during his three fights there in 2018

Omier is a solid foe, and perhaps one of the tougher opponents on the night, but Keating won every millisecond of the bout with a good range of shots, high activity, and obvious talent.

Looking back on the fight, the Mitchelstown man notes how “that was always the plan, to get the rounds in and get the experience. It all went according to plan.”

“Tony was very happy with my performance, as everything we worked on in the gym I did in the ring. I felt rusty inside there as I know I’m capable of doing a lot more but people looking from the outside in were saying that I looked like I never left!”

While Keating is not a part of Boxing Ireland Promotions, DDP’s co-operation with the Celtic Clash team might suggest that he’ll feature on either or both of the two upcoming cards in Ireland – and the Leesider has eventual headline ambitions.

He said that “I’m very grateful and appreciative to boxing Ireland promotions for getting me on their shows. Hopefully in the near future I will top some great nights under DDP Promotions.”