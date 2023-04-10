Right Fight, Right Time, Right Place for Jason Quigley

Jason Quigley [20(14)-2(2)] believes victory over Edgar Berlanga [20(14)-0] at Madison Square Garden in June will open the doors to some massive super middleweight fights.

The Donegalfighter has agreed to take on ‘The Chosen One’ at the iconic venue on June 24 live on DAZN just one week after returning from a long layoff with a victory over Gabor Gorbics at the National Stadium.

The initial plan was to top a bill outdoors in Lucan, Dublin in July but an offer came to fight the exciting prospect on top of a Matchroom bill in New York, and Quigley couldn’t turn the opportunity down.

The former middleweight world title challenger points out the 25-year-old opens passage back to elite world level and a win in June could see him close in on some mega fights.

“This fight is massive for me,” Quigley said. “I need to get in there now, put in a great performance and come away victorious. That’ll put me right in line for a world title shot and put me right in line for the biggest names in the super-middleweight division,” he adds before commenting on the venue.

“Madison Square Garden is one of the most iconic professional boxing venues in the world. The best of the best, the cream of the crop have fought there. It’s exciting and a great honour to fight there, but at the end of the day it’s just another venue and there is business to take care of.”

Elite Sports Promotions Presents ‘The Return’, National Stadium, Dublin 1/4//2023 Jason Quigley vs Gabor Gorbics Jason Quigley celebrates winning Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Quigley, who is trained by former world champion Andy Lee, has stepped up to super-middleweight and faces a much-fancied prospect in Berlanga at the new weight.

The New Yorker of Puerto Rican heritage, who was recently heavily linked to Padraig McCrory, captured the attention by stopping all of his first 16 opponents within a round.

The Matchroom fighter has been brought the distance four times since but won by wide point margins against experienced foes.

Quigley remains confident, regardless, claiming the fight has come along at the perfect time for him.

The Donegal man said: “I feel good and I feel strong at super-middleweight. I’m very excited for the opportunities that this fight could bring me. I’m grateful to Matchroom Boxing and DAZN for giving me this opportunity. It’s exciting times and the perfect fight on the perfect stage after a solid ten rounds in Dublin.

“It couldn’t come at a better time. I had a fantastic training camp ahead of my last fight and got a good, solid ten rounds under my belt. I felt controlled and comfortable working on everything that we’ve been doing in the gym. It’s all about getting in there and doing it again.”

Quigley can expect to be backed by a sizable Irish audience in the Big Apple – and believes he can give them a night to remember.

The Sheer Sports Management fighter said: “We all know how passionate the Irish are in New York and I know they’ll come out in big numbers to support me again.

“It’s great to be back in the mix on the biggest stage of boxing. The cream rises to these occasions and it’s time for me to do that.”