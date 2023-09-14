Ricky Hatton Hopes Liam Gaynor can Help Win Bragging Rights

Ricky Hatton is hoping Liam Gaynor can help him win Manchester boxing bragging rights as one of his fighter in an interesting new boxing format.

‘Gaynor’ has been handed an opportunity in a new ‘innovative boxing tournament’ that will pit teams of fighters from London, Birmingham, Leeds, and Manchester against each other.

The Bolton-based Tallaght super featherweight represents ‘The Revolution’ – the five-strong Manchester team captained by the legendary British fighter.

The recent Irish title challenger competes in the inaugural semi-finals this coming weekend, hoping to secure a place in the Box Off decider this year.

The 25-year-old takes on the undefeated Levi Smith, of Johnny Nelson’s Leeds, over four rounds at the Telford International Centre and will be hoping to add a win to his record while banking four points for his team.

“I like the route they’ve gone down, using the counties,” Hatton told MEN Sport. “You’ve got Leeds, Yorkshire; Manchester, Lancashire; London; Birmingham. There has always been that healthy rivalry between the counties and I think that will help make it exciting.

“When I was boxing, coming through, I never wanted to get beat by a Scouser, Brummie or a Cockney. From that point of view, they’ll want to win anyway but if you put on a format where you’re fighting someone from another county, I think it’s great.”

It’s a big opportunity for the Kilnamanagh fighter and a chance to bounce back from his Irish title defeat to Colm Murphy with a big win.