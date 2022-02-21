Rhys Again – Moran will to spring back in Cork this Spring

Rhys Moran will look to get back to winning ways in Cork in April.

The Celtic Warrior prospect suffered a surprise defeat in just his second pro outing, losing to Pole Michal Loniewski in Belgium last March – and hasn’t fought since.

‘The Kalifornia Kid’ will return after over a year out and will look to put distance between himself and that reverse in just over a month’s time.

The Tramore native is the latest fighter to be confirmed for the New Beginning card scheduled for Cork and April 2.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter will fight a yet to be confirmed opponent on what is shaping up to be a very interesting Nowhere2Hyde fight night.

Moran joins the likes of Danny Keating, Kevin Cronin and Dylan Wilson on the undercard of Tommy Hyde’s debut.

The card also plays host to a mouthwatering Dublin derby between Jake Hyland and Moran’s gym mate Niall O’Connor.

Moran’s other gym mates rallied around after his first career defeat and reassured disappointment in the Dome will be short-lived, telling the young talent the result won’t have a major impact on his career.

Niall Kennedy and Ray Moylette both know what it’s like to suffer defeat, indeed they both returned to winning ways and put recent reverses behind them on the same 12 Rounds Boxing card as Moran’s upset.

Both took time to speak to the southpaw after the event and both told Irish-boxing.com they believe Moran still has a bright future in the game.

“Rhys Moran has more talent naturally than I’ll ever possess,” heavyweight Kennedy said.

“I just told him to have a good look at his approach to the fight and see what he can improve on. I shared a room with Rhys and genuinely I believe this lad has a massive future in the sport. This fight will make not break him he is only a chap.”

Moylette was equally upbeat when discussing ‘The Kalafornia Kid’s’ future: “We all had a good chat with Rhys after his fight. He is a good lad with a bright future. Most of us know whats its like to experience a loss, its not easy but once you can take some lessons from it, it could be an asset down the line. Professional boxing throws a lot of emphasis on the undefeated record and it’s always pressure on young lads trying to keep it. When I see undefeated on a record I know they took the easy road.”