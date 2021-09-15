REVISED National Elite Championships Draw
The draw for the 2021 National Elite Championships have been revised and we are now just a few days away from domestic Irish amateur boxing resuming.
The National Stadium in Dublin will host three weekends of action featuring much of Ireland’s brightest talents.
Olympic Bronze medal winner Aidan Walsh is the most high profile pull-out on the revised list but Kurt Walker remains and is down to fight on Saturday.
The tournament also, it seems, will factor into the selection of the Irish team for the 2021 World Championships later this year with the IABA confirming that they have received a special dispensation that allows them to delay their naming of the team until after the Elites conclude.
The draw for this year’s tournament in full can be found below.
NATIONAL MEN’S & WOMEN’S ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2021
Septemmber 17th SEPTEMBER
PRELIMS (7pm)
48kg Carol Coughlan (Monkstown D) V Courtney Daly (Crumlin)
54kg Clodagh McComiskey (Gilford) V Sara Haghighat-Jo (Edenderry)
57kg Jake McMahon (Liberty) W/O
57kg Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda) W/O
57kg Patryk Adamus (Drimnagh) V Jude Gallagher (Two Castles)
60kg Dominic Bradley (Emerald A) V Paul Alexandrou (Crumlin)
60kg Thomas McCann (St Pauls A) V Teo Allen (Cookstown)
71kg Emeka Onwuka (All Saints) V Luke Maguire (Esker)
80kg Keelan Cassidy (Saviours Crystal) W/O
92+kg Samuel Ilesanni (St Mary’s D) W/O
September 18th
Quarter-finals (12pm)
50kg Nicole Hayes (Togher) V Nicole Clyde (Antrim)
63.5kg Jordan Moore (Dublin Docklands) V John McConnell (Holy Trinity)
63.5kg Jamie Long (Muskerry) V Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)
63.5kg Nathan Richmond (Scorpion) W/O
63.5kg Jack McGivern (St Georges) W/O
67kg Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) V Eoghan Quinn (St Johns U)
67kg Evan Fitzgerald (Esker) V Damien Creaven (Olympic Galway)
67kg Michael Avetisian (Mulhuddart) V Kenneth Doyle (Monkstown D)
67kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family) v Barry O ‘Connor 9Northside)
86kh Kane Tucker (Emerald A) V Darren O’Neill (Paulstown)
September 18th
QUARTER FINALS (4pm)
57kg Kurt Walker (Canal) V Adam Hession (Monivea)
57kg Bailey Marshall (Emerald A) V Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal)
57kg Jake McMahon (Liberty) V Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda)
92+kg Patrick Rogers (St Johns U) V Jack Divine (Springtown)
92+kg Gytis Lisinkas (Celtic Eagles) V Thomas Maughan (Cavan)
92+kg Kenneth Okungbowa (Athlone) V Martin Keenan (Rathkeale)
92+kg Phil Brophy (Angels) V Samuel Ilesanni (St Mary’s D)
September 24th
SEMI FINALS (7pm)
48kg Chloe Fleck (Canal) V Shannon Sweeney (St Annes)
48kg Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) V Winner
51kg Michael Stokes (St Michaels Athy) V Paddy McShane (Letterkenny)
54kg Niamh Faye (Ballyboughal) V Kirsten Cresham (Castlebar)
54kg Emma Flannery (Baldoyle) V Winner
54kg Jake Rapple (Monkstown D) V Nathan Horrigan (Crumlin)
57kg Winner V Winner
57kg Winner V Winner
60kg John Paul Hale (Star) V Michael Stephens (Drimnagh)
SEMI FINALS
September 25 (3pm)
57kg Jennifer Lehan (DCU) V Zara Breslin (Tramore)
57kg Kellie McLoughlin (Drimnagh) V Michaela Walsh (Monkstown A)
63.5kg Winner V Winner
63.5kg Winner V Winner
66kg Renee Roache (DCU) V Keisha Attewell (Tobar Pheadair)
66kg Grainne Walsh (Sparticus) V Kaci Rock (Enniskerry)
67kg Winner V Winner
67kg Winner V Winner
70kg Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea) V Evelyn Igharo (Clann Naofa)
71kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard) V Jack Brady (Crumlin)
71kg Emeka Onwuka (All Saints) V Luke Maguire (Esker)
80kg Tommy Hyde (St Michaels Athy) V John Joe Nevin (Crumlin)
80kg Stewart Edwards (Crumlin) V Winner
86kg James Redmond (Ballybrack) V Faolain Rahill (DCU)
86kg Ighosa Igharo (Clann Naofa) V Winner
92kg Marcin Skalski (Athlone) V Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield)
92kg Cathal Crowley (Spartan M) V Jack Marley (Monkstown D)
92+kg Winner V Winner
92+kg Winner V Winner
October 2nd
FINALS
48kg Winner V Winner
48kg Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family L) V Caomhin Logue (Springtown)
50kg Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata) V Winner
51kg Paudraic Downey (St John Bosco A) V Winner
52kg Niamh Early (Ryston) V Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry)
54kg Winner V Winner
54kg Brendan Irvine (St Pauls A) V Winner
57kg Winner V Winner
57kg Winner V Winner
60kg Amy Broadhurst (St Bronaghs) W/O
60kg Winner V Winner
63kg Eve Woods (Corinthians) V Gillian Duffy (St Mary’s D)
63.5kg Winner V Winner
66kg Winner V Winner
67kg Winner V Winner
70kg Christina Desmond (Dungarvan) V Winner
71kg Winner V Winner
75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlrea) W/O
75kg Sean Donaghy (St Canices) V Winner
80kg Winner V Winner
81kg Nell Fox (Rathkeale) V Bethany Doocey (Castlebar)
86kg Winner V Winner
92kg Winner V Winner
92+kg Winner V Winner
60kg Winner V Winner
75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic Galway) V Daniel O’Sullivan (Lucan)