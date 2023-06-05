‘Revenge would be very, very Sweet’ – Taylor gives Cameron Rematch Update

Katie Taylor [22(6)-1(0)] has set her sights on a rematch with Chantelle Cameron [18(8)-0].

The Irish sporting sensation lost for the first time as a pro when she fought the English fighter on top of a massive Dublin-hosted fight night on May 20.

The Irish star called for a rematch immediately after the heartbreaking reverse was confirmed and there was instant talk of a Croke Park return in the Autumn.

That repeat chatter died down in the days following the defeat and was replaced with Taylor retirement suggestions, much to the annoyance fo Taylor.

The Bray native rejected suggestions she was going to hang them up when visiting Golden Cobra gym recently, declaring her intention to invoke the rematch clause in the process.

“I don’t even know what retirement means,” she told RTE.

“I definitely don’t feel like it’s time for me to retire. It will happen one day in the future, but now my sights are set on securing a rematch with Chantelle.

“I take it fight by fight and year by year, but right now I’m not going to end my career like that. I’m excited to step back in there and perform. This is my passion and I’m so grateful to be doing it every day.

The undisputed lightweight champion is adamant she will head straight into the rematch.

A deal has yet to be agreed, but she hopes it will play out in Dublin.

Taylor added: “That’s the only fight that matters to me now, the rematch with Chantelle Cameron. I think we’re looking at a November date.

“To bring another big event back to Ireland would be very, very special. Hopefully it can happen. I’m very excited at the thoughts of it. I’m very hopeful of the future, that I can rectify this. I have a chance to get revenge and revenge would be very, very sweet.

“Obviously it’s been a very, very disappointing week since the defeat. I’ve been in this situation before. I know I can come back from it.

“Life is all about ups and downs. Setbacks make you stronger. I’m determined to come back stronger and looking forward to the rematch, please God, if it happens.”

Dubln, Ireland – May 20: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 20 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron after thier fight

The Olympic gold medal winner hasn’t watched her 10-round clash with Cameron back yet but claims she is aware of the things she needs to improve on to ensure it’s revenge rather than repeat when they fight again.

“I haven’t looked back on the fight yet. I think the right person won. I have to take the loss and move on from it. I’m just excited to get back to America to start training again for the rematch.

“There is definitely a lot I would do differently. That is part of a loss. You have to learn from it. You always learn more from your failures and disappointments [than your victories]. That is where the growth happens during those moments.

“I will learn from this. I definitely didn’t feel myself in there. I did feel very, very tired straight away. I’ll just have to go back to the drawing board.”