Revenge-hungry Katie Taylor loves the doubters

The chance to embarrass a lot of boxing experts is proving to be added motivation for Katie Taylor ahead of her massive fight this Saturday night.

The all-time Irish sporting and boxing great renews acquaintances with Chantelle Cameron in the 3Arena on Saturday night.

The 36-year-old goes into the massive rematch as the bookies underdog and according to both her and her rival’s promoter, Eddie Hearn not a lot of people in boxing believe she can get the better of the English fighter.

It’s a rare experience for the trailblazing star but she welcomes the doubters, pointing out they are fueling her two-weight undisputed world champion push.

“A lot of people I think are doubting me and I love going into this type of fight where people are doubting me,” says Taylor.

“I think this could be one of the greatest nights of my career.”

With undisputed light welterweight status as stake as well as revenge Taylor believes she is on course to secure the greatest win of her historic and storied career.

“I think it will be one of the best wins of my career,” she added.

“It’s hard to rank it in terms of the other ones but as I said, the next fight is always the most important fight but this one definitely feels like a must win fight for me. I’m definitely looking forward to just the revenge I guess and making things right.”

Speaking briefly after the weigh-in, Taylor who curtailed media access for the rematch said she just wanted to get in and fight.

Dublin, Ireland – November 24: Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor Weigh In ahead of theirUndisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight tomorrow night. 24 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor

“I am feeling great. It is great to get the weigh-in over with. The support as always is amazing here.

“I just cannot wait to step in and fight. All I have to do now is to perform. I am very hungry and very excited.

“I don’t think I have ever been this motivated for a fight to be honest. I can’t wait to step in there tomorrow night. I love my job. I love being involved in these big fights. I don’t mind been the underdog. I just can’t wait. I put my body through the trenches. Once I perform, I think it is going to be enough.”

Taylor described the support at the public events in Dublin this week as incredible.

“It is unbelievable. It is so humbling to see them each and every time. It just grateful and hopefully I will give them something to celebrate tomorrow night,” she said.