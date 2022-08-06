Return of the Mick – UNDERCARD LIVE STREAM + UPDATES

We are ringside and ready to go for the ‘Return of the Mick’ card in Belfast.

Boxing returns to the Odyssey after four years away as Mick Conlan starts a new chapter of his career.

Following the fight week cancellations of James McGivern v Tony McGlynn and Lewis Crocker v Carlos Aquino, we have 10 bouts to sink our teeth into.

The early portion of the undercard will be streamed live on the Boxing Social YouTube channel before switching to the fite.tv PPV stream.

