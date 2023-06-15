Return Date Outlined for Michael Conlan

Michael Conlan’s third assault on a world title will begin before the year is out.

The were some suggestions the Belfast featherweight may call it a day after losing to Luis Alberto Lopez in an IBF world title fight earlier this month. Indeed, the fighter himself admitted he needed time to reflect upon his future.

When the dust began to settle on the stoppage reverse the Olympic medal winner told a number of outlets he was going to fight on and that he still felt capable of winning a world title.

“A hundred percent I’ll be back. If it was time to go, I would know and I don’t think it’s time now. I’ve had a bit of time to reflect. I think I still have it in me, to be a champion. This can only motivate me and push me towards where I need to be more,” he said.

The World Championship gold medal winner also said he hopes to have two meaningful return fights before he’ll actively start chasing down a third world title tilt.

When he would begin that journey to another world title fight wasn’t clear but it now appears he will fight for the first time since his second career defeat later this year.

According to the Irish News Conlan will return in either November or December. Whether that fight takes place in Belfast or abroad remains to be seen.

Conlan Boxing still have plans for an August fight night and could run a card in conjunction with the Feile using Padraig McCrory and Sean McComb as headline and chief support.