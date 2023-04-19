REPORT – The Olympic Qualifying Squad

The Irish boxing squad for the first Olympic qualifier has been selected according to reports.

The in the know Sean McGoldrick has shared the squad in the Irish Independent.

The reported selection has Dean Walsh selected ahead of Tokyo bronze medal winner Aidan Walsh.

The Wexford Walsh fought his way back into contention when he completed an emotional comeback to win Elite honours for the fifth time at the National Championships, defeating his unrelated namesake along the way.

Walsh is now deemed Ireland’s #1 seed at light middleweight and will get the chance to add Olympic qualification to his redemption story in Krakow, Poland come June.

World, European and Commonwealth champion Amy Broadhurst will try reach Paris at 66kg. The fighter, who is more at home at lightweight, dominated at 63kg’s last year and has been testing the waters at 66kg of late. Defeat to Grainne Walsh at the Elites had some wondering if it was a weight too far. However, she performed brilliantly at the Strandja Tournament, winning the gold medal at 66kg and is deemed the best Olympic option by the High Performance.

Jennifer Lehane is another to get the nod over a reigning Irish champion and was picked ahead of Niamh Fay at bantamweight.

Commonwealth Games star Jude Gallagher has been selected at featherweight despite missing the Nationals, light welter Dean Clancy is deemed number 1 in one of the more competitive weights.

Current Olympic champion Kellie Harrington travels as Ireland’s lightweight hope, Michaela Walsh’s status as featherweight #1 continues, Aoife O’Rourke will look to qualify at middleweight, while Monkstown’s Sean Mari and Jack Marley will look to qualify at opposing ends of the weight scale. Waterford’s Kelyn Cassidy is Ireland’s light heavyweight option for the qualifiers while Daina Moorehouse will compete in the flyweight category despite missing the Strandja.

The team are currently in Germany preparing for a multi-nation tournament in Czech Republic.

The top seeded fighters who are travelling to Poland for the Olympic qualifier will take part in the multi-nation tournament in the Czech Republic after the camp concludes.

The squad is being reported as follows:

Daina Moorehouse (fly)

Jennifer Lehane (bantam)

Michaela Walsh (feather)

Kellie Harrington (light)

Amy Broadhurst (welter)

Aoife O’Rourke (middle)

Sean Mari (fly)

Jude Gallagher (feather)

Dean Clancy (light welter)

Dean Walsh (light middle)

Kelyn Cassidy (light heavy)

Jack Marley (heavy).