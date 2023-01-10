REPORT: Katie Taylor Croke Park date Identified

If a massive Katie Taylor [22(6)-0] homecoming happens this year it will take place at Croke Park on May 20.

Rumour and report suggest that May 20 is the date set aside for what would be a historic day in Irish sport.

It has to be noted, that a first fight in Ireland for the Irish Icon has yet to be confirmed as happening. However, something that was first promised in 2016, looks more likely now than ever and should play out on the grandest of scales in early summer.

It’s understood that May 20 has been provisionally booked by Matchroom for Croke Park and a number of online outlets have inadvertently suggested as much over the last 24 hours.

Official confirmation of the fight isn’t forthcoming and an announcement probably won’t come until February 4, if proposed opponent, Amanda Serrano [43(30)-2-1] successfully unifies the featherweight live on DAZN in Madison Square Garden.

Separate category my arse. Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano is my pick for 2022’s Fight Of The Year.

THAT was history. #boxing #TaylorSerrano #FOTY pic.twitter.com/WeOz933TL5 — HotBoxingMinute (@HotBoxingMinute) December 31, 2022

A Dublin fight night was first mentioned by Eddie Hearn when he first signed the Olympic gold medal winner in 2016 and there were early plans to bring one of Ireland’s greatest-ever sports stars to the 3Arena. However, nigh seven years later the Wicklow wonder has yet to fight on home soil.

Croke Park has been mentioned since last April after Taylor won ‘the greatest woman’s fight of all time’ in Madison Square Garden. However, plans to rematch Serrano in September of 2022 fell through. A massive Jones’ Road clash is back on the cards and if seven-weight world champion, Serrano defeats Erika Cruz in New York on February 4 the homecoming could be confirmed in MSG ring.