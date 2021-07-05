REPORT: Date set for Katie Taylor’s Next Fight

Katie Taylor [18(6)-0] will return to the ring this Autumn.

It is being reported today that the undisputed lightweight world champion will fight again on Saturday September 4th.

Citing sources, well-connected ESPN journalist Mike Coppinger has revealed that Taylor will box in Leeds at the Headingley Stadium – home of the Rhinos rugby league team – on the undercard of the Mauricio Lara v Josh Warrington rematch.

Taylor, a former Irish international, is a well-documented fan of Leeds United, with her father coming from the Yorkshire city.

The Matchroom card will be carried on the DAZN streaming platform.

The Bray boxer, who who turned 35 at the weekend, last fought in May when she defeated old amateur rival Natasha Jonas in a thrilling clash at the Manchester Arena.

While opposition is not noted in Coppinger’s report, 2016 Olympic champion Estelle Mossely [9(1)-0] has previously been mooted by promoter Eddie Hearn as the likeliest foe.

However, the Frenchwoman was recently confirmed for a card alongside husband Tony Yoka at Roland Garros in Paris on September 10th.

Other potential foes include German WBA mandatory Beke Bas [14(7)-0] or Korean-American IBF mandatory Jennifer Han [18(1)-3(0)-1].