REPEAT or REVENGE – Morrissey and Cronin to rematch in Galway

The rematch will get the stage it deserves.

The sole contender for Irish Fight of the Year at present will be re-run just over two months after the original and this time it looks likely to get the television coverage it deserves.

Jamie Morrissey [5(1)-0] and Kevin Cronin [5(2)-1(0)] will fight for the Irish light heavyweight title in Galway on April 21.

The pair served up eight intense all-action rounds on The Climb card in Belfast on February 4. Such was the excitement and entertainment that there were instant calls for a rematch and the BUI wasted no time in confirming they would sanction a repeat for the Irish title.

It’s understood a number of promoters contacted both fighter’s teams to express an interest in promoting the fight, one of which, it appears, was Conlan Boxing who will put it on their first show outside of Belfast.

The Irish title fight will provide chief support to Kieran Molloy’s homecoming on the Galway Rising card and the Limerick and Kerry fighters will renew acquaintances at Leisureland in Salt Hill this spring. Irish-boxing.com understands TG4 are very close to confirming they will air the show, meaning a tv worthy match up gets the platform it deserves.

Morrissey won the pair’s first encounter by a referee score of 77-76 to become a two-weight BUI Celtic champion.