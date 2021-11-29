Remembering when Darragh Foley threw NAPPIES at now undisputed star George Kambosos Jr

Before there was Teofimo Lopez there was one Darragh Foley.

The Dub was the original bad blood rival to now unified lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr.

The Australian became one of the biggest names in boxing by dethroning the man [Lopez] who beat the man [Vasyl Lomachenko] in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The seismic upset came after a fractious and tense fight week, that saw spats between the pairs coaches and fathres, as well as the fighters themselves.

It wasn’t the first time the new four-belt champion had a bad blood rival, he previously had serious beef with Blanch’s Sydney-based Foley.

Irish fans will have memories of Kambosos dating as far back as 2015 when he was a regular verbal sparring partner of the big-punching trash-talking ‘Super’ Foley.

In fact the now undisputed champ and pound-for-pound candidate was the fighter pure Hollywood Dub, Foley once hit with nappies.

After “Ferocious” won his ninth pro fight via an impressive fourth-round TKO of Joebert Delos Reyes in 2015 Foley fired nappies his way before getting in the ring to exchange words with the then prospect.

Such was the rivalry the match-up was declared as the one Aussie fans wanted most in 2016. However, it never materialized.

Speaking after nappy gate Foley said: “Saturday night I showed up to watch my teammate TJ Doheny do the business. I was aware little George was fighting too, so I brought some nappies with me, 4-8 month old nappies to precise.

“After the fight he came over and started goading me, so I launched a few of them into the ring at him and bounced a couple off his silly dads head. I was then invited into the ring by the promoter and told him to his face “I will knock you out within 4 rounds”.

If this fight doesn’t happen next, use your imagination as to why.”

Have been aware of George Kambosos since a TJ Doheny fight night in December 2015 when Sydney-based Dubliner Darragh Foley pelted him with nappies from the crowd and then stormed the ring pic.twitter.com/1Hiq3unQ6n — Joe O'Neill (@J0E_90) October 31, 2020

Kambosos Jr, commented :

“The kid is like an ex-girlfriend, just wants my attention, I’m not too sure of his name, but I do know he has a loss 4 months ago to the same guy I just knocked out, Joebert De Los Reyes. He was dropped a few times too, but hey when the gorrilla is on top of the tree the monkeys want to try climb up.

“He’s trying to get famous off my name, try to make some money but he ain’t on my level. He is under self pretence, he thinks I’m worried about him, but I seen the fear in his eyes.

“All that talk is hiding his fear, I seen how he carried on after my crushing victory, he was hit with bottles to the head by my fans and didn’t do a thing. He was slapped in the face by another Ferocious fan and didn’t do a thing, don’t be under false illusion everyone in Australia, Im a lion and a lion doesn’t care about the opinion of a monkey. He can go get his W back against the man who punished him, Joebert, then my team will talk to him. Other than that, he can keep stalking my Facebook and Instagram like an ex-girlfriend, and keep praying that he gets the lottery ticket to be in the ring with me. But I got bigger fish to fry, Will Tomlinson, the young bull is here now.”